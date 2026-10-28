Stablecoins in trade: Faster settlement, stronger liquidity

International trade runs on instruments that have proven themselves over decades. A documentary credit determines whether payment is owed and on what terms.

It does not decide how quickly that payment arrives. Stablecoins address that second question.

They change how funds move and can speed up settlement, cut exposure, and free up liquidity.

Cross-border payments today depend on banking hours, cut-off times and correspondent banks in different time zones.

Processing stops outside business hours, so weekends and public holidays add delays, and settlement between firms can take multiple days. Stablecoin networks settle around the clock. A payment sent on a Friday evening does not wait until Monday, and the seller knows far more precisely when the funds will land.

Speed matters because delay is exposure. Once a seller has shipped the goods and released the documents, every day the payment spends in transit is another day of risk carried without being paid. Faster settlement narrows that window.

Predictable settlement also lightens the load on treasury teams. When they can’t be sure when payments will arrive, firms keep cash buffers across several currencies and accounts to cover late receipts. When arrival times are reliable, those buffers can shrink and less cash sits idle.

However, paying in stablecoins still requires balances on-chain, or ready access to an on-ramp, before the payment goes out. Fiat buffers shrink, but some of that liquidity moves into stablecoin wallets and conversion capacity. Because almost all supply is dollar-denominated, a non-USD trade still carries an FX leg at one end or both. How much cash is actually released depends on how efficiently those conversions run.

The gains are largest where correspondent banking is thinnest. In corridors across Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia, a payment may pass through more intermediaries than it would between two major financial centres. Each intermediary is another point where the payment waits. Continuous settlement removes those waits, so the improvement is biggest where delays have been longest.

While stablecoin networks move value continuously, end-to-end timing still depends on on- and off-ramp speed, compliance checks and the infrastructure in each corridor. Clear regulation will help close that gap by bringing regulated banks and payment firms into the conversion process.

Longer term, programmability could increase flexibility and further reduce friction. A stablecoin payment can be coded to release automatically once compliant documents are presented, or once a shipment is confirmed. Until then, the case is narrower but real: faster, more predictable settlement in the corridors that need it most.