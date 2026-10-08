How Atelier Box is helping UK companies rethink corporate gifting

Corporate gifting is becoming a more considered part of how businesses communicate with employees, customers and partners. As Atelier Box launches its range of corporate gifts in the UK, the Paris based company is responding to growing demand for products that feel useful, personal and consistent with a company’s identity.

The challenge for businesses is no longer simply finding an object that can carry a logo. Employers want welcome packs that create a strong first impression. Marketing teams need merchandise that people will continue to use after an event. Sales departments are looking for memorable ways to thank customers, while international businesses need to distribute gifts across several offices and home addresses.

These different requirements are encouraging companies to think more carefully about the products they select and the way they manage their gifting programmes.

From promotional merchandise to useful products

Many traditional promotional products are chosen primarily according to price and the available space for a logo. This can produce large quantities of merchandise that have little practical or emotional value for the recipient.

Atelier Box was founded in Paris four years ago with a different approach. The company selects products according to their design, quality, usefulness and ability to reflect the client’s brand.

Its objective is to create gifts that employees and customers might have chosen for themselves. This can mean replacing a generic promotional bag with a personalised Rains backpack or choosing a Stanley bottle, a premium garment or a carefully assembled food box instead of a standard giveaway.

Atelier Box has since worked with more than 1,500 clients, including international organisations such as Air France, Hermès, BCG, KFC, PayPal, Allianz, CBRE, Kering, Coca-Cola and LinkedIn. Its launch in the UK represents the next stage of the company’s international development.

A spokesperson for Atelier Box said: “A corporate gift represents the company that gives it. If the product is useful, well designed and carefully personalised, it can create a positive impression for years.

“Companies are becoming more selective. They do not necessarily want more merchandise. They want better products and a service that makes the whole project easier to manage.”

Recognised brands enter the corporate market

Atelier Box has developed a portfolio of consumer brands whose products can be adapted for business gifting.

The company works with names including Rains, Samsonite, Lipault, Stanley, Nike, Adidas, The North Face, S.T. Dupont, Trudon, Bang & Olufsen, Marshall, Toblerone and Stanley/Stella.

Working with familiar brands changes the recipient’s perception of a corporate gift. The item has its own design, reputation and value before the client’s branding is introduced.

Personalisation can be applied through embroidery, engraving, printing, embossing or bespoke packaging. The method is selected according to the product and the visual identity of the organisation, with the aim of producing a result that feels intentional rather than promotional.

The same principle applies to corporate clothing. Businesses increasingly want garments that employees will wear outside a single conference or company event. Atelier Box supplies clothing made from materials including organic cotton and recycled polyester and is an official Stanley/Stella reseller.

Its team advises on garment styles, colours, sizes and marking techniques, helping companies create clothing that can become part of their internal culture rather than remaining unused after an event.

Gifting for distributed teams

Hybrid and international working have also changed the practical requirements of business gifting.

A company may need to send the same welcome pack to employees in London, Manchester and Edinburgh while also including colleagues based elsewhere in Europe. Customer gifts may need to reach individual recipients rather than being delivered in bulk to one office.

Atelier Box manages programmes involving between 50 and 5,000 parcels. Its service can include sourcing, personalisation, packing, stock management, delivery and customs support.

Businesses with recurring requirements can store products with Atelier Box and request dispatches when they are needed. This reduces the amount of stock kept in company offices and allows different departments to use the same approved range of merchandise.

Private corporate shops provide another option. Atelier Box can create a branded online platform where employees or customers select a product and enter their own delivery details. The company then prepares and ships each individual order.

These platforms can operate with points or personal allowances and can support onboarding, internal rewards, sales incentives, events and customer loyalty programmes.

For companies working across several markets, this approach also helps maintain consistent branding while allowing the distribution process to be managed centrally.

Bespoke boxes built around the occasion

Gift boxes remain an important part of corporate gifting, particularly for Christmas, employee onboarding, company anniversaries and customer campaigns.

Atelier Box develops each box around the purpose of the project, the recipient and the available budget. Products from recognised brands can be combined with food, drink, lifestyle items and goods sourced from smaller French or European producers.

The packaging can be adapted through personalised boxes, sleeves, tissue paper, cards, stickers and individual messages. Instead of placing unrelated products together, the team works around a theme, colour palette or particular moment in the recipient’s relationship with the company.

This makes it possible to create a straightforward welcome pack for new employees, a large Christmas campaign for an international workforce or a more exclusive box for strategic customers.

Greater scrutiny of environmental claims

Corporate buyers are also paying closer attention to where products are made and what sustainability claims actually mean.

Atelier Box prioritises French and European production when the project and budget make it possible. Its portfolio also includes products made from organic, recycled and reusable materials.

The company provides information about product composition, manufacturing locations, traceability and relevant certifications. This enables procurement and sustainability teams to evaluate individual products rather than relying on general environmental descriptions.

Selected personalisation and packing work is completed with French organisations that support the professional inclusion of people with disabilities.

For Atelier Box, responsible gifting also means considering whether a product is likely to remain useful. A well chosen item that is kept for several years can provide more lasting value than a lower cost product ordered in greater quantities.

A new option for UK businesses

Atelier Box will continue to operate from its Paris headquarters and showroom while supporting British clients through its UK website and established logistics network.

The company’s arrival offers UK businesses a service that brings together creative advice, recognised brands, bespoke packaging, stock management and individual delivery.

Its expansion also reflects a wider change in the market. Corporate gifts are increasingly being treated as part of the employee and customer experience rather than as a last minute purchase.

For businesses, this means choosing products with the same care they apply to other forms of brand communication. For Atelier Box, it creates an opportunity to bring its curated Parisian approach to a new market and help UK companies make every gift more useful, more personal and more memorable.