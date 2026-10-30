‘15 dead, children among the wounded’ as Russia’s latest attack strikes at the heart of Ukraine’s rail network

A daytime drone assault on a crowded railway platform has intensified concerns over the safety of civilian transport, with an 11-year-old among those seriously injured

Russia’s war against Ukraine delivered another devastating blow to civilian life on Thursday after a drone struck a railway platform in the eastern city of Dnipro, killing at least 15 people and injuring 14 others as passengers waited to board trains.

The attack, which hit during the morning rush, underscored the vulnerability of Ukraine’s transport network and raised fresh questions about the prospects for a diplomatic settlement. It came as Kyiv and Moscow were preparing for US-mediated peace discussions and had agreed to a limited local ceasefire in the southern Kherson region.

A passenger train was preparing to leave Dnipro for Zaporizhzhia when Russian forces launched a jet-powered drone at the station, according to Ukrainian Railways. The Ukrainian Air Force said four such drones had approached the area at about 11am local time. Air defences intercepted three before they reached their targets.

Despite an air-raid alert and warnings of heightened danger, people remained on the platform. Railway staff had begun evacuating passengers from the stationary train roughly 10 minutes before the strike, checking carriages individually to ensure they were empty.

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The attack nevertheless caused extensive casualties. By Friday morning, the death toll had risen to 15 after a 40-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. Eleven people remained hospitalised, six in serious condition. An 11-year-old boy was among those seriously injured.

The figures offered a grim illustration of the risks facing civilians in a country where railway services remain essential to everyday life, humanitarian deliveries and the movement of millions of people displaced by the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, saying Russia had targeted a platform where both a commuter service and a passenger train were standing.

“How many such terrorist attacks has Russia carried out on our people after lifting sanctions on some Russian oligarchs and energy companies instead of de-escalating,” he wrote.

The assault was followed by further deadly strikes against civilians in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk, according to Ukrainian reports. In Dnipro itself, a separate drone attack later hit a vocational school dormitory, setting its fifth floor ablaze. No injuries were reported, with students having reached shelter before the strike.

The damage extended beyond the immediate casualties. Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said about 25,000 people in Dnipro and the surrounding region were left without electricity following the attack. Further Russian strikes across Dnipropetrovsk region injured four people, including a 15-year-old girl.

The timing added to the diplomatic significance of the assault. The attacks came during a scheduled local ceasefire in Kherson region, intended to allow evacuations and humanitarian deliveries to residents of the occupied city of Oleshky. They also preceded the first trilateral peace negotiations mediated by the United States since February, according to the account provided by Ukrainian officials.

European leaders questioned whether Moscow’s military actions were compatible with claims of progress towards peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron said a limited local truce was insufficient, arguing that a broader ceasefire was needed. “It is intolerable that Russia continues to oppose all proposals to this end, continuing to bet on escalation and targeting civilians,” he wrote.

Latvian foreign minister Baiba Braze described the Dnipro attack as “mass murder”, adding that state-sponsored attacks on civilians did not demonstrate readiness for peace.

The strike is part of a wider pattern of attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure. Russian forces have increasingly used jet-powered drones against railway facilities, putting passenger services and the workers who operate them under mounting pressure.

Ukrainian Railways has introduced stricter safety procedures in response. When air-raid warnings are issued, passengers may be ordered off trains and required to wait in exposed or unfamiliar locations until authorities give the all-clear. Services can be disrupted for hours, including when trains are halted in the countryside or at stations.

The procedures reflect a difficult calculation: keeping passengers aboard trains may expose them to a direct strike, while evacuating platforms can leave large groups of people waiting outside or struggling to reach shelter. Even with warnings and evacuation measures, the Dnipro attack demonstrated how little protection civilians may have when drones reach their targets.

For Ukraine, the railway network is more than a transport system. It is a vital artery connecting cities, supporting the economy and keeping communities linked despite the fighting. Repeated attacks threaten not only infrastructure but also the confidence of passengers who depend on it.

The deaths in Dnipro therefore carry a significance beyond the immediate tragedy. As diplomatic efforts continue, the assault has highlighted the gulf between the language of negotiations and the reality confronting civilians on the ground.

For passengers waiting for a train, the prospect of peace remains distant. The immediate concern is whether the next journey will be safe.