London Tube strike chaos as RMT announces strikes

London Underground passengers are facing fresh travel disruption after the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced eight days of strike action stretching from November to February, escalating a long-running dispute over drivers’ working conditions and proposed changes to shift patterns.

The 24-hour walkouts are expected to hit the capital during the busy Christmas period and into the new year, threatening further disruption for commuters, businesses and visitors.

The first strike is scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday, November 26, with further action planned for December 17 and 19, January 4 and 6, and February 17, 23 and 25, 2027.

The dispute centres on London Underground’s proposals for a voluntary four-day working week and a new Trains Modernisation Framework. The RMT argues that the changes would force drivers to surrender existing protections regardless of whether they choose to work four or five days.

The union claims drivers could face longer periods operating trains, earlier starts, later finishes and more unpredictable shifts, alongside changes to established transfer rights and annual leave arrangements.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey accused London Underground management of using the proposed working week to impose wider changes on its workforce.

“London Underground is attempting to dress up a wholesale attack on drivers’ working conditions as a voluntary four-day week.

“But there is nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections whether they work four days or five, and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots.

“Our members are being asked to spend more time driving trains, accept longer and more unpredictable shifts and surrender agreements that have been negotiated and defended over many years.

“This is not about improving work-life balance. It is about squeezing more work out of fewer drivers while giving management greater flexibility at the expense of our members.

“RMT is not opposed to a genuine four-day working week that benefits our members, but we will not accept it being used as a vehicle for job cuts, intensified working and the erosion of terms and conditions.

“London Underground must withdraw these damaging proposals and engage seriously with the union to reach a negotiated settlement.

“Our members are determined to defend their jobs, working conditions and the safety of the Underground, and they have our union’s full support in taking strike action.”

The announcement threatens to create another difficult period for London’s transport network, with December’s proposed walkouts coinciding with the Christmas trading season, when retailers, hospitality businesses and other employers depend heavily on reliable public transport.

The January and February dates also raise the prospect of repeated disruption to commuters well into 2027.

At the heart of the disagreement is whether the proposed modernisation will deliver greater flexibility and a better work-life balance or increase workloads while weakening established employment protections.

With eight separate strike dates now on the calendar, the pressure is on London Underground and union representatives to reach an agreement before passengers face months of uncertainty. No negotiated settlement has yet been announced.