Treasury forced to respond as petition demanding £20,000 tax-free allowance

A growing revolt over Britain’s frozen income tax thresholds has forced the Treasury to respond after a petition demanding that the tax-free personal allowance be raised from £12,570 to £20,000 passed the crucial 10,000-signature mark.

The campaign, created by Wade Reid, crossed the threshold on Monday, triggering an official Government response and putting fresh pressure on Chancellor John Healey to explain why millions of workers are continuing to pay more tax as their wages rise.

The petition has attracted more than 12,000 signatures and remains open until November 14. Reaching 100,000 would trigger consideration for a parliamentary debate, although crossing the first threshold does not oblige ministers to change policy.

The campaign comes after Mr Healey declined to increase the personal allowance in last month’s Budget, despite mounting criticism of a policy that has kept the amount people can earn before paying income tax at £12,570 since April 2021.

Under the Government’s existing plans, the allowance will remain frozen until April 2031. The higher-rate threshold is also fixed at £50,270, while the additional 45 per cent rate applies to income above £125,140.

The consequence is a growing tax burden that does not require ministers to announce an increase in headline rates. As salaries rise with inflation and employers award pay increases, more earnings become taxable and more workers are pushed into higher bands.

The process, known as fiscal drag, has become an increasingly important source of revenue for the Treasury — and a politically sensitive issue for a Government that has pledged to protect working people from higher taxes.

Reid’s petition argues that the freeze is making the cost-of-living squeeze worse for ordinary households.

“The personal allowance has been frozen while living costs have risen, meaning workers pay more tax in real terms,” it states.

“Increasing it to £20,000 would put more money into millions of workers’ pockets, helping with rising bills and supporting low and middle earners.”

The petition adds that even modest wage increases can push people into paying income tax or higher rates when thresholds remain unchanged.

The scale of the effect is already substantial. HM Revenue & Customs figures indicate that 31.4mn people are basic-rate taxpayers, a 15 per cent increase since the thresholds were frozen at their 2021 levels. Some 7.7mn people are expected to pay the higher rate this year, about 1mn more than two years ago.

The number paying the additional rate has also risen sharply. An estimated 1.3mn people now fall into the 45 per cent band, compared with 263,000 when the rate was introduced in 2010-11.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that freezing thresholds increases tax receipts as rising earnings pull more people into the tax system and higher bands. Its November 2025 analysis estimated that the cumulative effect of frozen income tax and national insurance thresholds would be worth £67bn in additional receipts by 2030-31.

The figures illustrate the tension at the heart of the debate. Raising the allowance would provide relief to workers, but would also remove a significant source of revenue at a time when the Government faces competing demands on public spending.

Research by investment platform AJ Bell suggests that, had the personal allowance risen in line with inflation, it would reach approximately £16,072 next year and £17,380 by 2029-30. Raising it to £16,000 would cost about £35bn, according to the platform’s estimates. Even a £100 increase would reduce Treasury revenues by roughly £1bn a year.

Mr Healey defended the decision not to change thresholds when challenged by ITV presenter Martin Lewis, who questioned whether the Chancellor could claim not to be raising taxes on working people while continuing the freeze.

“By all definitions, the fiscal drag, the freezing of the tax thresholds is the biggest tax that has ever been raised in recent history,” Lewis said. “You accept you are, while you’re not raising tax rates, increasing taxes.”

Mr Healey responded that decisions on thresholds, as well as rates, formed part of the Government’s revenue planning. He said the existing plans had been set for several years and that he had chosen not to alter them in the Budget.

He also argued that the Budget had avoided broad-based tax increases and was intended to give households and businesses “a bit of breathing space”, including through measures on energy costs.

The Chancellor suggested that ministers were looking at longer-term changes to address structural problems in the tax system, without committing to a timetable for raising the personal allowance.

For campaigners, however, the petition’s success highlights the growing frustration among taxpayers who see their take-home pay squeezed even when ministers insist that income tax rates have not increased.

The Treasury must now set out its position. But an official response is not a commitment to raise the threshold — and the arithmetic of a £20,000 allowance means the campaign faces a much larger obstacle than securing signatures.

The question for ministers is whether they can continue to rely on fiscal drag to bolster public finances while convincing workers that their tax burden is not rising.