The hidden cost of Britain’s AI boom: How power distribution losses add to data centre operating costs

The United Kingdom is attracting substantial investment in computing infrastructure, while developers face major grid-connection constraints and high electricity costs. Against this backdrop, the economics of a data centre depend not only on computing performance but also on how efficiently power reaches the IT equipment. For finance and operations teams, efficiency means looking beyond software and servers to the electrical losses within the facility’s power distribution infrastructure.

High-density architecture and the economics of power distribution

Data centres support a wide range of workloads, and their power requirements vary accordingly. Some high-density AI configurations exceed 100 kilowatts per rack, creating additional challenges for power delivery, space allocation and thermal management.

Busbars and busway systems are used at several levels of data centre power distribution, with current ratings and design requirements varying by application. Busbars within switchgear, distribution busways supplying racks and conductors within rack-level systems serve different functions, each with its own design requirements.

At high currents, even small amounts of resistance can produce appreciable heat. Resistive losses increase with the square of the current, making the condition and design of electrical joints particularly important in heavily loaded systems.

The operator pays for the electricity dissipated as heat and, where that heat must be removed by active cooling, for the additional cooling energy. The resulting cost depends on the current carried, the resistance of the connections, operating hours, electricity prices and the performance of the cooling system.

Reducing contact resistance can therefore lower distribution losses and associated cooling demand. Where those losses are accounted for as facility overhead rather than IT equipment consumption, reducing them can also improve power usage effectiveness, or PUE. The size of any improvement must be assessed for the specific installation rather than inferred from the choice of coating alone.

Managing contact degradation in critical infrastructure

Oxidation and corrosion can contribute to increasing contact resistance at inadequately protected or assembled joints. In continuously loaded installations, deteriorating connections can develop localised hot spots. Severe overheating or electrical arcing can create a fire risk.

In the United Kingdom, data centres have been designated critical national infrastructure. An unplanned outage can disrupt services and create substantial commercial and contractual consequences, making the reliability of power distribution equipment an important operational consideration.

Reliable joints depend on appropriate conductor materials, surface preparation, contact geometry, assembly procedures and operating conditions. Suitable surface treatments form one part of that design; they do not replace correct joint assembly, inspection or maintenance.

Professional busbar plating services can help protect copper and aluminium alloy components against corrosion and support reliable electrical contact performance.

The appropriate coating technology depends on the electrical, thermal, mechanical and environmental requirements of the application:

Silver electroplating provides a highly conductive contact surface and can help achieve low contact resistance at critical joints, including those operating at elevated temperatures.

Electrolytic tin plating helps protect the underlying conductor from corrosion, offers good solderability and can support reliable contact performance in appropriately designed joints.

Nickel plating increases surface hardness and provides resistance to wear and chemical attack.

Epoxy powder coatings provide dielectric insulation. Their rated dielectric strength depends on the coating system, thickness and test conditions; any reduction in conductor spacing must be validated against the applicable electrical design requirements.

Hybrid solutions combine selective electroplating of contact areas with powder insulation over the remaining busbar surface, supporting designs that require both conductive connections and insulated conductor sections.

The purpose is not to select the most elaborate coating system, but to specify a finish suited to the joint design and operating environment. Performance requirements should be supported by appropriate process controls, inspection criteria and quality documentation.

Conductor materials and supplier selection

Cost pressures can also make conductor material selection an important part of capital expenditure planning. Relative material prices, weight, space constraints and electrical requirements can influence the choice between copper and aluminium busbars.

The comparison should extend beyond the purchase price of the metal. Conductor dimensions, connection arrangements, mechanical support, surface preparation and installation requirements all contribute to the suitability and overall cost of the finished system.

Aluminium rapidly develops an aluminium oxide layer that acts as an electrical insulator. Suitable surface preparation and controlled plating processes are therefore needed before tin, nickel or silver coatings can be applied reliably to aluminium alloys. Pretreatment and coating adhesion are central to the quality of the finished component.

For infrastructure projects, supplier selection should consider process consistency, quality documentation, production capacity and delivery reliability. A supplier’s location alone does not establish that it can meet the technical or scheduling requirements of a project.

Carefully specified conductor materials, joint designs, surface treatments and insulation systems can help manage both procurement costs and operating performance. Their value lies in supporting a reliable, appropriately engineered power distribution system—not in guaranteeing a universal level of energy savings.