Jackdaw gas field begins production in boost to Britain’s energy security

Britain’s North Sea gas industry has secured a fresh political lifeline after the Jackdaw field began production, with ministers hailing its first supplies as a boost to energy security amid mounting tensions over the country’s reliance on imported fuel.

Gas from the field, about 150 miles east of Aberdeen, is now flowing into the UK network, operator Adura confirmed. The milestone follows years of delays and legal challenges, and comes just weeks after Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh granted the project ministerial approval.

Fahnbulleh said the start of production demonstrated the immediate benefits of developing domestic energy resources while Britain transitions towards renewables and nuclear power.

“Last month, I gave Jackdaw the green light and today its gas will start flowing into Britain, thanks to the hard work of the skilled North Sea workers,” she said.

The government argues that additional production from British waters will reduce dependence on imported gas with higher emissions and provide a more secure source of supply for homes and businesses.

Claire Mueller, Jackdaw’s project director at Adura, said the field was “now helping to power Britain”, describing it as a demonstration of what could be achieved through pragmatic decisions on the country’s energy needs.

“At a time of considerable uncertainty around the world, Jackdaw will provide secure energy from our own waters to heat British homes and power our economy, while reducing our reliance on imports with higher emissions,” she said.

Mueller added that the project could help restore confidence among investors and the skilled workforce that has supported the North Sea industry for decades.

But the field’s arrival has done little to settle the political argument over the future of British oil and gas. Conservatives have accused Labour of weakening the industry through restrictions on new exploration licences and a windfall tax that they say has deterred investment.

Andrew Bowie, the shadow energy secretary, dismissed Jackdaw as insufficient to address the country’s long-term energy needs, arguing that one development could not substitute for a coherent strategy.

“Just like his predecessor, Burnham is beholden to militant backbenchers who would rather appease their own side than stand up for British jobs and energy security,” he said.

Bowie warned that Labour MPs could rebel over the potential approval of the Rosebank field, raising further questions about the government’s willingness to support North Sea production. He urged ministers to treat Jackdaw as “a starting gun, not a sticking plaster”.

The criticism reflects a broader dilemma for the government: how to maintain reliable energy supplies and support an established industrial workforce while meeting its climate commitments and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

Environmental groups argue that new gas developments will do little to shield households from volatile energy prices, which remain tied to international markets.

Nina Navid, senior energy campaigner at Greenpeace, said Jackdaw would not resolve the structural weaknesses in Britain’s energy system, warning that consumers would remain “hitched to unpredictable fossil fuel prices set by the global market”.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski called the approval “climate vandalism”, accusing Labour of betraying its climate commitments. “Labour has abandoned all credibility in the fight against climate change,” he said.

The controversy surrounding Jackdaw and Rosebank has also exposed the legal uncertainty facing major North Sea developments. Both projects received development consent under the previous Conservative government, in 2022 and 2023 respectively. But Scottish courts subsequently overturned those approvals after environmental campaigners challenged the projects.

The rulings followed a Supreme Court decision requiring developers to account for the emissions generated when extracted fossil fuels are ultimately burned, rather than considering only the impact of extraction itself.

The government has nevertheless maintained that domestic production can play a role in a lower-carbon energy system. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said Jackdaw would increase British gas production by about 6 per cent, significantly strengthening energy security and underpinning supply for more than a decade.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander welcomed the start of production, describing it as “a win for Aberdeen, a win for Scottish workers, and a win for Britain’s energy security”.

The first gas marks a tangible result for ministers seeking to reconcile energy security with net zero. But the political dispute over future fields suggests Jackdaw may prove less a settlement of Britain’s energy debate than the opening salvo in another battle over the North Sea.