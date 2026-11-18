Markus Mainka / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon Aviation NewsBusiness NewsEconomic NewsFinance NewsWorld News Jet2 slashes winter flights as Iran war sends jet fuel costs soaring by Thea Coates Finance Reporter November 18, 2026 written by Thea Coates Finance Reporter 18th Nov 26 9:51 am Jet2 has cut 240,000 seats from its winter holiday programme as the Iran war drives up jet fuel costs, dealing a blow to the UK’s biggest package holiday operator and forcing it to withhold profit guidance despite record passenger numbers. The airline, Britain’s third-largest by passenger numbers, said it had reduced winter 2026-27 capacity by 3.6 per cent year on year since early September. The reduction also strips out the additional seats associated with its recent expansion at Gatwick. The move highlights how the conflict in the Middle East is threatening to undermine the travel industry’s recovery by pushing up the cost of one of its biggest operating expenses. Although Jet2 has bought much of its fuel in advance to protect itself against price volatility, it remains exposed to higher prices for the portion of its requirements that is not hedged. In its half-year results on Wednesday, the group reported a 19 per cent fall in pre-tax profit to £652.2mn for the six months to September 30, despite a 5 per cent increase in revenue to a record £5.63bn. Passenger numbers rose 9 per cent to 15.4mn, the highest in the company’s history. Jet2 declined to provide full-year profit guidance, citing uncertainty over the amount of winter travel still to be booked and continued volatility in forward jet fuel prices. It said it had acted decisively to manage capacity and would continue to take “responsible action” on seat numbers and operating costs in response to the external environment. The company’s caution reflects the difficulty facing airlines trying to balance demand with sharply changing costs. Cutting flights can help protect margins when fuel becomes more expensive, but it also limits the number of passengers an operator can carry during a crucial holiday season. Jet2 said customers were continuing to book closer to departure, as they had during summer 2026. It argued that its flexible operating model left it well placed to respond to changing demand. “Package holiday pricing remains resilient,” the group said, suggesting it retains some ability to pass higher costs on to customers. However, the combination of expensive fuel and late bookings leaves the outlook uncertain. If energy prices remain elevated, airlines may face a choice between raising fares, reducing capacity further or accepting pressure on profitability. Jet2’s results reveal the tension at the heart of the travel market as passenger demand remains strong, but the cost of delivering holidays is becoming increasingly difficult to predict. The company’s decision to cut winter capacity and withhold guidance is an indication that even record passenger volumes cannot insulate airlines from the financial consequences of a prolonged geopolitical crisis. More Like This:London businesses race to expand overseas despite…British Airways owner faces £472m fuel bill surge as…UK and Irish businesses turn abroad for growth as…‘Two jobseekers for every vacancy’: Graduate jobs… Leave a Comment Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. AvaitionfinanceJet2Middle East 0 FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappTelegramEmail You may also like Energy bills face £443 January shock as Iran war drives... UK inflation hits one-year high with warnings it could reach... Burnham’s EU ambitions could put 84% of British taxes under... Labour’s 13,000-officer promise in tatters as police ‘retreat from the... Personal insolvencies surge 25% as households buckle under mounting debt... ‘Job-killing tax hikes’: Reeves under fire as Labour grandee demands...
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