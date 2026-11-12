UK economy grows to its strongest quarterly growth in more than two years

Britain’s economy grew at its fastest quarterly pace since the beginning of 2024 as a surge in artificial intelligence investment fuelled demand for technology services, offering a rare bright spot amid rising energy costs and growing uncertainty over the global outlook.

Gross domestic product increased by 0.7 per cent between July and September, accelerating from 0.5 per cent in the previous quarter, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. The expansion was the strongest in a calendar quarter since the first three months of 2024.

The figures also revealed an unexpected improvement in September, when the economy grew by 0.2 per cent, confounding economists who had forecast no growth.

The expansion was driven almost entirely by the services sector, with computer programming and consultancy emerging as the standout performers. The ONS said programming activity had increased at its fastest rate in three years, while businesses adopting artificial intelligence and cloud computing were among those reporting the strongest growth in turnover.

Computer programming and consultancy surged by 4.4 per cent over the quarter, making it the biggest individual contributor to economic growth in 2026.

The figures underline how the accelerating adoption of AI is beginning to feed through into Britain’s economic performance, as companies prioritise investment in digital infrastructure and technology systems. The global AI spending boom has helped support demand for software development, computing capacity and specialist consultancy.

Overall services output, which includes everything from hospitality and financial services to healthcare and real estate, increased by 0.9 per cent in the quarter.

Manufacturing also contributed to growth, particularly through production of computers and electronic equipment. But the recovery remained uneven: construction output fell by 0.7 per cent, extending the sector’s downturn.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the figures as “welcome news”, arguing that Britain had demonstrated resilience despite international events pushing up costs for households and businesses.

“Despite a year where events around the world have pushed up costs here at home, our economy is growing, bringing hope for the future,” he said.

Chancellor John Healey said the Middle East conflict had damaged growth globally but that Britain was showing “standout resilience”.

However, economists warned against interpreting the stronger figures as evidence that the economy had escaped the pressures building beneath the surface. Higher energy prices have fuelled inflation and increased the prospect of borrowing costs remaining elevated, threatening to undermine household spending and business confidence.

Scott Gardner, investment strategist at JP Morgan Personal Investing, said the economy’s resilience since the outbreak of the conflict would face a tougher test in the coming months.

Nervousness ahead of the autumn Budget, alongside uncertainty over the war in the Middle East, was likely to weigh on confidence and activity in subsequent GDP readings, he said.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the Item Club, said the rapid adoption of AI had “supercharged growth in the IT services sector”.

But he warned that the wider economy faced a more difficult outlook as cooling wage growth and rising inflation squeezed consumers.

That combination, he said, would intensify pressure on consumer-facing businesses, leaving the technology boom to shoulder an increasingly important share of Britain’s growth.