UK and Irish businesses turn abroad for growth as 57% become more likely to expand overseas

UK and Irish growth businesses are increasingly looking beyond their domestic markets for expansion, with more than half now more likely to pursue international opportunities than they were two years ago, according to new research that highlights both rising ambition and a lack of strategic preparation.

A survey by BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, found that 57 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises were more inclined to expand overseas than two years ago, compared with 23 per cent who were less likely to do so.

The shift reflects growing recognition that international markets can offer more than an additional source of sales. More than two-thirds of respondents, 68 per cent, said overseas expansion was important to their long-term resilience, while 59 per cent identified revenue growth as a principal benefit. Four in ten pointed to new commercial opportunities, and 35 per cent cited access to talent.

But while appetite for international growth is increasing, the research suggests many businesses have yet to translate their ambition into a clearly defined plan.

Among companies that have already expanded abroad, 79 per cent described their efforts as successful and 68 per cent believed they could replicate their domestic performance in international markets. Yet only 22 per cent characterised their expansion strategy as highly intentional. A third, 34 per cent, said it was opportunistic.

That gap between confidence and preparation could prove significant as companies confront the practical difficulties of establishing themselves in unfamiliar markets.

Hiring and managing employees was identified as a challenge by 33 per cent of respondents, while 32 per cent cited regulatory and legal issues and 29 per cent pointed to operational complexity. Geopolitical risk was the most frequently cited factor that could prompt businesses to pause or reverse expansion plans, mentioned by 29 per cent, ahead of regulatory risk at 27 per cent and financial underperformance at 26 per cent.

The need to understand local markets was also reflected in the importance attached to senior management. Almost seven in ten respondents, 69 per cent, said a physical presence by senior leaders was necessary for successful international expansion.

Europe loses ground as Asia gains appeal

The geography of expansion is changing, too. Europe remains the most common destination for businesses that have already moved beyond their home market, cited by 50 per cent, compared with 35 per cent for North America and 29 per cent for Asia.

But when asked about future opportunities, respondents showed a more evenly distributed appetite. Europe’s share fell to 33 per cent, while Asia rose to 32 per cent. North America declined to 26 per cent.

The US remained the most frequently cited individual country for both past and future expansion, but Germany and India have become more prominent in companies’ forward-looking plans.

Market selection is increasingly shaped by more than the size of the potential customer base. Demand was cited by 40 per cent of business leaders as a key consideration, followed by strategic fit at 37 per cent, regulation at 33 per cent and organisational capability at 30 per cent.

Demand for outside expertise

The complexity of international expansion is creating a substantial potential market for external advisers. Some 85 per cent of respondents believed outside advice would be beneficial, yet only 1 per cent said they already had an adviser in place.

Market intelligence was the most sought-after form of support, cited by 32 per cent, followed by capital investment at 30 per cent. Governance and risk expertise attracted 28 per cent, while 26 per cent wanted introductions to potential partners.

Andrew Taylor, BGF’s head of go-to-market, said companies needed to understand which elements of their domestic success could be transferred abroad, rather than simply pursuing the largest available market.

“Winning a customer overseas is one thing; replicating domestic momentum requires a much clearer view of where you have a right to win and how to adapt local execution,” he said.

International expansion could diversify revenue, broaden customer bases and reduce reliance on a single market, Taylor added. But he argued that Britain must remain an attractive base from which companies can build global businesses.

The findings point to a growing willingness among UK and Irish SMEs to look overseas. Whether that ambition translates into sustainable growth may depend less on how many markets they enter than on how carefully they prepare to compete in them.