JD Sports Fashion has warned that civil unrest across Europe and unseasonably warm weather have weighed on trading, as the sportswear retailer reported weaker comparable sales in the UK and continental Europe during the autumn quarter.

The FTSE 100 group, which operates 4,681 stores across 31 countries under brands including JD, Size?, Go Outdoors and Sport Zone, said like-for-like sales in the UK fell 2.6 per cent in the three months to October 31.

Chief executive Regis Schultz said cooler temperatures in October had begun to release demand for autumn and winter clothing that had been delayed by warmer weather earlier in the quarter. But trading in Europe had also been disrupted by civil unrest.

“In the UK and Europe, cooler weather in October began to bring through some of the autumn/winter demand delayed by unseasonably warm weather earlier in the quarter, although trading in Europe was affected by civil unrest,” Schultz said.

The unrest followed waves of protests that began in France in September, initially driven by demands for increased education funding before spreading more widely across the continent. France was among the markets particularly affected, according to the retailer.

JD Sports reported a 2.7 per cent decline in European like-for-like sales over the quarter. Schultz praised the “courage, professionalism and resilience” of employees working across the region during the disruption.

The UK also faced pressure, with organic sales falling 4.2 per cent, a performance the company attributed partly to store closures in its JD and Outdoor businesses. Its outdoor division nevertheless delivered a good performance, while footwear sales softened as some products reached the end of their selling cycle.

The latest figures presented a mixed picture across the wider group. JD Sports said its overall organic sales trend improved from a decline of 1.3 per cent in the second quarter to growth of 1.1 per cent in the third. Like-for-like sales also showed a smaller decline, easing from 3.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

The company said overall trading remained in line with expectations despite the disruption from weather and protests.

Store footfall has fallen compared with the previous year, but online sales have continued to grow, particularly in North America, highlighting the importance of digital channels as retailers adapt to changing shopping habits.

Schultz said the group’s multi-brand and multi-category model helped it respond quickly to shifting customer demand. The company was accelerating product launches, particularly in apparel, while investing in a more integrated experience across physical stores and online.

JD Sports has completed the technology overhaul of its European operations, with new e-commerce platforms now live across all regions. It is also expanding its use of artificial intelligence in areas ranging from customer product discovery to inventory management.

The retailer is betting that stronger digital infrastructure, faster product development and tighter stock management can help offset volatile consumer demand and disruption in key European markets. Its latest results suggest that, while trading conditions remain uneven, the group’s broader sales trajectory has improved.