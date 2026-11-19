Bitcoin rebounds slightly today by nearly 1%, trading near $63,000 and close to its lowest level since last July.

Bitcoin continues to face liquidity-draining pressures across several channels, leaving the cryptocurrency vulnerable to renewed downward shocks amid weak market sentiment.

Weak sentiment surrounding Bitcoin is fundamentally fueled by pessimism about the future of Federal Reserve monetary policy, upside risks from energy-driven inflation, and the return of regulatory uncertainty.

Furthermore, momentum in artificial intelligence stocks is likely to continue for an extended period, keeping the stock market more attractive than cryptocurrencies, which currently face dark prospects, thereby contributing to worsening liquidity outflows from the market.

The day before yesterday, we saw better-than-expected earnings from Nvidia, along with promising forward guidance, reinforcing the sustainability of growing demand for artificial intelligence spending. Despite the negative market response to these numbers, I believe their implications for the health of the artificial intelligence market, coinciding with Anthropic attracting more than expected in yesterdays initial public offering debut, boost the appeal of stocks at this time at the expense of alternative investments. This helps explain part of the ongoing declines in Bitcoin and gold despite no major change in broader fundamentals over the past two days.

Pessimism is growing about the possibility of further interest rate hikes by the Fed, as the market prices in two 25-basis-point hikes in December and January with probabilities exceeding 90 percent and 70 percent, respectively, according to CME FedWatch tool numbers. This pessimism is fueled by the lack of a near-term horizon to resolve the Middle East conflict, amid high probabilities that escalation could worsen again, which could lead to further disruption in global oil supplies. These concerns, along with the strength shown by the US economy, are likely to make the Fed more committed to a tight monetary policy path. This, in turn, keeps US Treasury and Japanese Government Bond yields on an upward trajectory, increasing the risk of leveraged position liquidations and making Bitcoin more vulnerable to sharp moves when surrounding factors deteriorate.

Add to that, renewed uncertainty about future legislation and regulatory rules for the cryptocurrency market in the United States, in light of the Democratic wave in Congress, may worsen the retreat of investment liquidity from cryptocurrencies until the contours of the regulatory environment become clearer over the coming months. Moreover, the recent breach of the Binance exchange has worsened uncertainty and weakened confidence in the sector, which may push recovery opportunities further out.

This combination of factors and narratives is reflected in continued capital outflows from spot Bitcoin funds, which reached more than 538 million dollars this week through yesterday’s session, following nearly $2.3 billion in negative flows recorded over the past two weeks combined, according to SoSo Value numbers. The futures market is seeing a continuous bleed in liquidity, with ongoing liquidations of long positions at a noticeable pace, reaching more than $420 million since Sunday for Bitcoin futures, according to CoinGlass figures. Open interest for Bitcoin futures also plunged from more than $50 billion a week ago to less than $42 billion today, according to CoinGlass.