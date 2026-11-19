The US dollar held steady near a 19-month high on Thursday, while Treasury yields edged higher.

Expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening continued to support both. Markets still price in a 25-basis-point hike in December and several further increases through 2027.

Recent Federal Reserve communication supported tightening expectations. Governor Christopher Waller argued for either a half-point move in December or clearer signalling of faster increases in 2027.

The Fed minutes also showed that policymakers almost all agreed that further hikes would be needed.

At the same time, Anthropic’s market debut could test risk appetite, as any renewed concern over AI spending may revive demand for Treasuries and pull yields lower. Additionally, today’s jobless claims may influence monetary policy expectations, as a resilient labour market could increase the odds of a larger move, while a weak reading may mainly trim expectations for 2027.

Markets will also watch geopolitical developments. Hopes for progress towards peace in the Middle East or Eastern Europe could lift risk appetite and reduce demand for the dollar. Conversely, renewed tensions could support the dollar, lift oil prices, fuel inflation concerns and push Treasury yields higher.

Elsewhere, political strain in France and Spain has kept the euro near multi-month lows despite expectations of an ECB hike. Dollar gains against the yen may remain capped by BoJ tightening signals and intervention risk near 160.