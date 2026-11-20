Dubai has long attracted entrepreneurs from around the world, and recent legal reforms have made it easier for outsiders to build companies there. Foreign nationals can now own businesses outright in most sectors, whether they live in the emirate or apply from abroad. The process is manageable, but it rewards founders who understand each step before spending money.

Choose between mainland and free zone

The first decision is jurisdiction. A mainland company is licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and can trade directly with customers anywhere in the UAE. A free zone company is licensed by a zone authority, offers full foreign ownership, and is usually designed for international trade, services, and activity inside the zone.

Free zone firms are no longer shut out of the local market. Under Executive Council Resolution No. 11 of 2025, Dubai allows companies licensed in free zones, apart from those in the Dubai International Financial Center, to operate on the mainland after obtaining a license or permit from DET. That route adds cost and paperwork, so founders should decide early where most of their customers will be.

Define your activity and legal structure

Every license is tied to approved business activities, and the activity determines which approvals are required. Consulting, e-commerce, and general trading are common starting points, while regulated fields such as finance or healthcare need extra permission from sector authorities. Founders then choose a legal form, such as a limited liability company, a sole establishment, or a branch of an existing foreign company.

Many mainland structures do not carry a fixed minimum capital, although individual free zones and regulated activities can set their own conditions, so it is worth asking before paying any fees.

Work through the licensing steps

On the mainland, the sequence usually begins with a trade name reservation and initial approval from DET, followed by a signed Memorandum of Association, a registered tenancy contract known as Ejari, and any external approvals before the license is issued. Free zones compress these stages into a digital application, and a business setup in Dubai through a free zone can often be completed without visiting an office in person, depending on the authority’s rules.

Some zones, such as Dubai south business hub, run a fully digital process and publish license packages that include a flexi-desk, starting from AED 12,500. Package contents vary, so founders should compare what is included before applying.

Preparation matters. Applicants generally need a valid passport, proof of address, passport-size photographs, and a short description of the planned activity. Documents issued outside the UAE may need attestation, so it helps to confirm requirements before submitting.

Founders applying from overseas can usually sign digitally or through a power of attorney, but they should confirm which format the authority accepts.

Plan for residency, banking, and tax

A trade license alone does not give an owner the right to live in the UAE. Residency typically follows a defined chain: an establishment card for the company, an entry permit or change of status, a medical fitness test, Emirates ID biometrics, and visa stamping. The number of visas available depends on the license package and the space the company holds.

Banking also deserves early attention. UAE banks apply strict know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering checks, and a license does not guarantee an account. Founders should prepare the license, Memorandum of Association, passport copies, a beneficial owner declaration, and a clear explanation of how the company will earn revenue.

Tax is the final piece. The UAE introduced federal corporate tax for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023, with a 0 percent rate on taxable income up to AED 375,000 and 9 percent above that. Qualifying free zone companies may receive a 0 percent rate on qualifying income only, so eligibility should be confirmed. Value-added tax at 5 percent applies once annual taxable supplies pass the mandatory registration threshold.

Final thoughts

Starting a company in Dubai as a foreigner is a sequence rather than a single filing: choose a jurisdiction, define the activity, secure the license, arrange residency and banking, and register for tax. Founders who confirm requirements with official sources, including DET and the UAE government portal, before committing funds will find the process far more predictable.