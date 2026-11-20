A low advertised formation price can be useful as a starting point, but it rarely describes the full cost of launching a Dubai business. The amount payable depends on the activity, jurisdiction, legal form, premises and people involved. It also depends on what the founder needs after the licence is issued. A first-year budget should therefore show the authority charges, private services and operating costs as different lines, with renewal costs visible from the beginning.

Price the activity and route first

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, or DET, issues mainland trade licences. A selected free zone authority sets the licensing terms for companies established in that zone. DET says its fees vary by licence type and specific activities; free zones have their own schedules and packages. Before comparing quotes, identify the exact activity, legal form and customer market. A consultant, retailer and manufacturer may need different approvals or facilities, so one headline amount cannot represent all three.

The route affects commercial reach as well as price. A mainland entity can generally trade directly in the UAE within its licensed scope. A free zone business may need additional permission to trade on the mainland. Choosing a low-entry package that cannot support the first sales can make later amendments more expensive than a better initial fit. An overview of Business Setup In Dubai can help founders identify the questions to ask; only the current authority quotation can establish the official charge on a specific application.

Separate official and private charges

Ask each provider to distinguish government or free zone fees from its own advisory, typing or coordination fee. The authority assessment should be visible, along with any trade name, initial approval, external approval and final licence amounts relevant to the file. If a quote includes a payment plan, compare the full payable amount and the dates on which each instalment falls due. A smaller first payment does not mean the company costs less.

Document preparation may be another variable. A foreign corporate shareholder can need registry papers, authorising resolutions, authentication and translations. An individual shareholder may have a simpler file. Ask which documents are included in the quoted scope, who pays third-party charges, and whether a rejected or changed application affects the private fee. Written exclusions are more useful than a broad promise of a complete package.

Include a contingency for changes requested by the licensing or sector authority. A revised activity, additional shareholder document or different premises could alter both the official assessment and a provider’s work. The purpose is not to guess an extra fee, but to avoid spending the full available budget on an initial quote before the file has been reviewed.

Account for premises and approvals

Most standard mainland setups require a suitable business location and site lease. The cost of that space can be more significant than the licence itself. Check whether the proposed premises fit the activity and whether tenancy registration, fit-out or municipal permissions apply. A free zone may offer several workspace options, but availability and visa capacity can differ. Compare like-for-like premises, rather than treating a desk and a shop as equivalent.

Regulated work can bring further approvals. Food, healthcare, education or financial services, for example, may involve a competent sector authority. Do not commit to premises or equipment based solely on a general setup quote. Confirm the regulator’s conditions first, including whether the location and professional qualifications meet the requirements.

Budget for people, banking and compliance

Company formation does not automatically provide a founder’s residence permit or an employee work permit. Immigration and labour steps have separate documents and charges. A business bank account also requires the bank’s own review; it is not guaranteed by licence issuance. Keep enough working capital for deposits, stock, payroll and other expenses while these applications are assessed.

The Federal Tax Authority’s corporate tax registration rules and VAT thresholds should be reviewed as part of the budget. VAT registration is generally mandatory when taxable supplies and imports exceed AED 375,000 under the FTA’s stated conditions, while a voluntary threshold may also apply. Accounting support and renewal should be included even if they are absent from a formation package.

Compare complete first year proposals

Use one scenario for every quote: identical activities, ownership, premises, visa count and expected start date. Request first-year and renewal totals, exclusions and authority receipts. A checklist from Docman may help organise those comparison points. The most useful figure is the cash required to lawfully open, trade and maintain the company through its first renewal, not the smallest number in an advertisement.