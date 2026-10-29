Why London firms are investing in corporate English training

London runs on an international workforce. In most offices across the capital, English is the shared working language, not just everyone’s first, and teams are pulled from every corner of the world.

For years, employers treated that as background noise. Now English training appears as its own line in L&D budgets, with targets attached. Here’s what’s driving that change, what firms are actually paying for, and why HR departments have stopped accepting vague improvement as a result.

Mixed-proficiency teams are now the default

The 2021 census found that more than four in ten Londoners were born outside the UK, the highest share of any UK region and well over double the figure for England and Wales as a whole. For employers, that stops being a demographic footnote the moment a project brief gets misread or a client call goes quiet.

The knock-on effects show up in ordinary work. Meetings where the most fluent voices dominate while quieter expertise goes unheard, emails that take three rounds to land, technical staff who know the answer but won’t present it to a client. Little of it appears on a balance sheet directly, yet managers will know exactly where it costs them.

That’s why the framing has changed inside HR. Language support is no longer filed under employee perks. It’s treated as a performance problem with a known fix, and budgeted accordingly.

Where London’s training budgets go

Corporate English training in London looks nothing like the evening classes of ten years ago. Most of the spend goes on group courses built around the meetings, emails and presentations a team actually deals with, typically for groups of four to twelve. One-to-one coaching covers the other end, usually for executives who need to hold their own in negotiations or investor presentations.

On-site delivery has grown too, with trainers coming into the office instead of staff travelling to a classroom, while hybrid formats keep distributed teams on the same programme across London and overseas offices. Industry-specific courses are another big seller. A construction firm will want safety communication and project coordination covered, while a law firm cares far more about contract language and precise written English.

A typical programme runs eight to twelve weeks with one or two lessons a week. That’s short enough to hold attention and long enough to show real improvement.

HR teams want proof, not promises

The bigger change is in what HR expects back. A decade ago, a provider could hand over attendance sheets and call it a day. Now the standard ask starts with a needs analysis before any teaching begins, followed by KPIs agreed upfront. Think email quality, meeting performance and client-facing confidence, all tracked against a baseline.

Monthly progress reports have become the norm as well, written so an L&D manager can put them in front of leadership without translation. Some providers now use AI-supported platforms to track participation and improvement across a whole cohort, which makes it far easier to spot who’s progressing and who needs a different group.

If you’re comparing options for your own team, ask what the reporting will actually show you month to month. A provider that can’t answer that clearly probably won’t measure anything that matters.

A budget line that will only get bigger

There’s a hiring story underneath all of this. London firms increasingly fill specialist roles from abroad because the local talent pool can’t cover them, and many of those hires arrive with deep expertise, and workable, but imperfect English.

Treating language support as part of onboarding, the same way you’d budget for equipment or compliance training, will pay back in retention. People stay where they can contribute fully. The firms that work this out early will keep hold of international talent that others lose around the eighteen-month mark.