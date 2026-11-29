For a London firm exploring Bulgaria, one of the first practical questions is where official correspondence will go. A founder can speak to customers and suppliers from the UK, but a Bulgarian company still needs a registered office address. Deciding who will receive and act on letters can be as important as choosing who prepares the incorporation paperwork.

Start by deciding what the Bulgarian operation will do. A software consultancy hiring locally has different needs from a wholesaler testing demand with a few distributors. Map the first six months of activity and identify who will sign contracts, issue invoices and answer official requests. Ask a Bulgarian adviser whether you need a local company. The answer will shape the address agreement you ask for and the ongoing support you budget for.

If you plan to incorporate, a registered office address in Bulgaria can help keep filings and correspondence organised without committing to a dedicated office lease. VirtualOffice.bg offers a Plovdiv address suitable for company registration, with mail and parcel handling and forwarding, from €39.99 per month. Before signing, agree who in London is notified when a letter arrives, where originals should be forwarded and who takes over when that person is away.

Company registration in Bulgaria can be coordinated remotely through VirtualOffice.bg’s partner, Fenchell Capital. Ask for a written breakdown of document preparation, signatures, notary steps and filing, together with a separate figure for ongoing accounting. Your adviser can map which documents need to be signed or certified in the UK. Check banking arrangements with the institution and keep its onboarding timetable separate from the incorporation timetable. Budget for tasks that continue after the company is registered, including handling correspondence and sending documents to your accountant.

An established British company exploring Bulgaria can also ask about a trade representation office. VirtualOffice.bg offers a registered address contract at €75 per month for an office to be registered with the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI). A representative office cannot trade in its own right. If the address contract will serve as proof of premises, check BCCI’s requirements for its term and the provider’s notarised signature. For initial registration, BCCI calls for at least one year under that agreement.

VirtualOffice.bg’s virtual office terms require the first three months to be paid upfront. A Bulgarian visa is generally unnecessary to incorporate a subsidiary or register a trade representation office. If a representative applies for a long-stay visa under the trade representation route, the office must already be registered. Anyone planning to live or work in Bulgaria should check the immigration requirements for their planned role before arranging travel.

Before commissioning the setup, write down the first letter, invoice and contract you expect the Bulgarian operation to handle. Give each a named owner in the UK or Bulgaria. If that exercise exposes a gap, fix it before committing. A clear division of responsibilities makes the monthly address cost easier to compare and gives the team a workable plan for the first day of trading.