82% of B2B marketers who work with creators say influencer campaigns are essential for measurable ROI, according to LinkedIn’s 2026 Global B2B Marketing Outlook, conducted by YouGov (March 2026).

To pay LinkedIn creators and B2B influencers at volume, use one counterparty that onboards each creator, pays them and sends you one consolidated invoice.

Gigapay is the Merchant of Record for creator payments. Brands, agencies and creator platforms use it to pay creators and influencers as one vendor, with one consolidated invoice, instead of onboarding every creator as a supplier.

This guide covers agreements, onboarding, payout methods, records and costs.

Key takeaways

82% of B2B marketers using creators call influencer campaigns essential for ROI, says LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is starting to power BrandLink creator payouts through Stripe, per its March 2026 announcement.

Direct B2B creator deals still need an agreement, onboarding, paperwork and payment records.

B2B creators are paid as individuals, sole traders or companies, each with different paperwork.

With Gigapay, the client has one vendor record and one consolidated invoice per campaign.

How big is B2B creator marketing on LinkedIn in 2026?

B2B creator marketing has moved from experiment to budget line. LinkedIn’s 2026 Global B2B Marketing Outlook surveyed 1,299 B2B marketers in the US, the UK, France, Germany and India, with fieldwork by YouGov in January and February 2026.

The numbers B2B teams quote most:

ROI: 82% of B2B marketers who work with creators say influencer campaigns are essential for measurable ROI (LinkedIn and YouGov, March 2026).

Revenue: 81% of B2B marketers who use creators say pulling back would leave revenue on the table (LinkedIn and YouGov, March 2026).

Buyers: 56% of B2B buyers who use creators rely on their input in the final stage of a purchase (LinkedIn, March 2026).

Adoption on LinkedIn: 55% of B2B marketers use creator marketing on LinkedIn, and another 29% plan to. The figures come from the LinkedIn and Ipsos 2025 B2B Marketing Benchmark, as reported by Moburst (May 2026).

Adoption overall: 85% of B2B marketers include influencer marketing in their strategy, according to TopRank Marketing’s 2025 B2B Influencer Marketing Report, as reported by ContentGrip (2026).

For your team, the open question is how to pay 30 B2B creators without raising 30 supplier onboarding tickets.

How do LinkedIn creator deals differ from consumer influencer campaigns?

LinkedIn creator deals reach your finance team through two routes, and each one is paid differently.

Through LinkedIn’s own ad products. LinkedIn’s March 2026 announcement describes BrandLink, which places brand video ads alongside creator and publisher content, and Premium Creator Sponsorships with Top Voices 360. In the same announcement, LinkedIn says it is starting to power BrandLink creator payouts through Stripe. You buy these as media, so the cost arrives as ad spend.

Through direct deals. Most B2B creator work sits outside those products. Your team agrees a fee with the creator for work such as:

sponsored LinkedIn posts, carousels and videos

newsletter sponsorships

webinar hosting and podcast appearances

event keynotes, panels and live coverage

co-authored reports and long-running ambassador roles

Direct deals are the ones that land on your accounts payable desk. The creator is a person or a small consultancy, and your company has to contract, onboard and pay them.

For your planning, treat platform-run sponsorships as media buying and direct deals as services spend, because only direct deals create payees.

Who are you paying? Individuals, sole traders and companies

B2B creators come in more legal forms than consumer creators. A LinkedIn voice with 40,000 followers might be an employed engineer posting in the evening, an independent analyst or the founder of a consultancy.

Creator’s form What they can usually provide Where finance usually stalls Individual with a day job Name, tax ID and bank details No invoice and no company number for the supplier form Sole trader or freelancer An invoice in their own name VAT status and tax ID need checking for each country Limited company or consultancy Company invoice and registration details Full supplier onboarding for a single £1,500 post

The form decides the paperwork. A company invoices you. An individual cannot issue an invoice, so the payment needs documenting another way.

Ask each creator which form they will be paid in before you agree the fee. A creator with an employer may also need that employer’s consent for paid work, which is theirs to confirm.

“B2B creators rarely look like suppliers. Many are experts with a day job, and a payment process built only for companies leaves them waiting while finance works out what to do with them.” Mário Sérgio Rodrigues, Head of Marketing at Gigapay

For your finance team, 20 B2B creators rarely means 20 identical suppliers, so your payment process has to handle all three forms.

What should a B2B creator payment agreement cover?

A short written agreement prevents most payment disputes. B2B deals often run for months and mix formats, so the payment terms need more precision than a single sponsored post.

Cover these seven points:

Scope: List each piece of work with its format, channel and date. Fee and currency: State the fee for each piece of work and the currency of payment. Payment trigger: Define what counts as approval, for example the post going live or your written sign-off. Payment date: State when payment follows approval, in days. Content use: Agree how you may reuse the content, for example in paid ads or sales material. Your rights to use the content come directly from the creator, as agreed between you. Disclosure: Agree how the creator will label the partnership, in line with the advertising rules in their market. Payment route: Name the party that will pay the creator and what the creator must do to be onboarded.

Split retainers into monthly milestones with their own approval. One milestone per month gives finance a clean accrual and gives the creator a predictable payment date. Gigapay’s guide to influencer payment terms covers this ground in more detail.

For your legal reviewer, the payment trigger and the payment route are the two clauses finance needs most, so check both are present.

How to pay LinkedIn creators step by step

The same six steps apply whether you pay three B2B creators or 300. The volume decides how much of the work you can afford to do by hand.

Confirm the creator’s form: Individual, sole trader or company, with country and payout currency. Sign the agreement: Use the seven points above, and keep the signed copy with the campaign file. Onboard the creator: Verify identity, collect the tax ID and confirm bank details before the first payment. Approve the work: Record the approval date against each milestone, because that date starts the payment clock. Pay and document: Pay in the agreed currency and make sure each payment has an invoice or an equivalent document. Reconcile and report: Match each payment to its campaign and cost centre, and keep the records your auditors expect.

Steps 3 and 5 take the most time when done by hand. Processing one accounts payable invoice costs a median of $6.00 in total, according to APQC’s Open Standards Benchmarking, as reported by Corpay (2026). That figure covers processing only, before anyone chases a missing tax ID.

For your operations lead, map who owns each of the six steps today, because creator payments wait at steps without an owner.

Which payment method fits your B2B creator programme?

Five methods cover almost every B2B creator programme. They differ on who onboards the creator and how many documents reach finance.

Method Who onboards the creator What finance receives Usually fits Bank transfer against each invoice Your team, as a supplier One invoice per creator, per payment Up to 10 creators a year Batch transfers, such as Wise Business Your team One invoice per creator, plus a batch record Small rosters paid in several currencies PayPal Payouts Your team A payout record; invoices collected separately Creators who already use PayPal Accounts payable software, such as Tipalti Your team, in the provider’s tool Invoices processed in the AP system Finance-led supplier programmes Merchant of Record, such as Gigapay The Merchant of Record One consolidated invoice per batch or campaign 20 or more creators, or several markets

Competitor details come from each provider’s public pages, accessed in November 2026. Wise lists up to 1,000 transfers per batch file. PayPal says the sender typically pays 2% per payout, up to a cap that depends on the sending country.

The first four methods move money or process invoices. The fifth changes who the creator’s counterparty is.

For your decision, count the creators and countries you expect to pay in the next 12 months, then pick the simplest method that carries that volume.

How Gigapay pays LinkedIn creators and B2B influencers

The model works in six steps:

The client signs one Service Agreement with Gigapay and adds creators and amounts by spreadsheet upload, the app or the API. Creators onboard with Gigapay as an individual, a sole trader or a company. Gigapay runs identity and tax-ID checks at onboarding. When the client approves the work, Gigapay undertakes to buy the creator’s services and issues the client a consolidated invoice. The creator claims the payout in Gigapay. At the claim, Gigapay buys the services and resells them to the client. The payout is executed by a licensed third-party payment provider. Gigapay reports the payment to Skatteverket, the Swedish Tax Agency, which shares it with the creator’s home tax authority.

What this means for the three creator forms:

Individuals: Creators onboard as individuals, sole traders or companies. No registered company or VAT number is needed.

Paperwork: For creators with a company or sole tradership, Gigapay can generate the invoice on the creator’s behalf (self-billing). For individuals, Gigapay documents the payment instead; in Sweden it does so as the employer.

Onboarding time: Creator onboarding takes about 10 minutes.

Currencies: Gigapay pays in 50+ currencies, and the Supported Markets page lists where it pays creators.

Timing: Payouts arrive in seconds to a few banking days, depending on country and payout method.

Tax and reporting: For the creator’s fee we’re the payer, not you: we pay them and report the payment. Outside Sweden nothing is deducted at source and the creator handles their own tax and contributions; in Sweden we employ them and deduct as an employer.

Gigapay is the creator’s counterparty and payer, so obligations that depend on being the payer stop attaching to you. Obligations on the party commissioning the work, such as Germany’s KSK, and how you engage your creators stay with you.

Published case studies give a sense of scale. WPP Media reports 80% fewer invoices, Once Upon reports 25% admin time saved, and Boozt reports 3x collaborations without growing the team.

For your B2B programme, an employed engineer, a freelance analyst and a consultancy can all sit in the same upload.

What records should finance keep for B2B creator payments?

Auditors ask the same question about every creator payment: what was bought, from whom, and where is the proof? The answer depends on the payment method.

When you pay creators directly, keep for each creator:

the signed agreement and any amendments

identity and tax ID details collected at onboarding

each invoice, or the document used where the creator cannot invoice

proof of each payment, matched to the campaign and cost centre

the approval record that triggered the payment

When you pay through Gigapay: The client has one vendor record and receives one consolidated invoice per batch or campaign. The client keeps Gigapay’s invoice, the contract and proof of payment.

B2B programmes add one wrinkle. The same creator often works for several business units, such as product marketing, events and employer branding. Agree one naming convention for campaigns so every payment maps to the right budget owner.

For your month-end close, test whether someone outside marketing can trace any creator payment to its agreement and approval in five minutes.

Conclusion

Gigapay is the Merchant of Record for creator payments.

B2B creator marketing on LinkedIn now carries real budget, and most of that work is agreed directly with individuals, freelancers and small consultancies. Paying them well takes a clear agreement, onboarding that works for all three creator forms, a payment method sized to your roster and records finance can audit.

FAQs

1. How do you pay LinkedIn creators and B2B influencers?

You pay LinkedIn creators and B2B influencers by agreeing a fee in writing, onboarding the creator, approving the work, then paying and documenting each payment. Small rosters can use bank transfers against invoices. Larger programmes often use a Merchant of Record, which gives the client one consolidated invoice.

2. Does LinkedIn pay creators for brand sponsorships?

LinkedIn pays creators inside some of its own ad products. In March 2026, LinkedIn said it is starting to power BrandLink creator payouts through Stripe. Deals your team agrees directly with a creator, such as sponsored posts or webinars, are paid by your company or your payment provider.

3. Can you pay a B2B creator who has no company?

You can pay a B2B creator who has no company, but an individual cannot issue an invoice, so the payment needs documenting another way. With Gigapay, creators onboard as individuals, sole traders or companies, and no registered company or VAT number is needed.

4. What payment terms should a B2B creator agreement include?

A B2B creator agreement should include the fee and currency, the approval that triggers payment, the payment date in days after approval, and the party that will pay the creator. Split long retainers into monthly milestones so each one has its own approval and payment date.

5. How fast do B2B creators get paid through Gigapay?

B2B creators get paid through Gigapay in seconds to a few banking days, depending on country and payout method. Instant payouts apply only in Sweden, for creators at Nordea, Swedbank, SEB, Handelsbanken and Danske Bank.