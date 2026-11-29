The UK’s new debanking rules took effect on April 28, 2026. Most customers now get 90 days’ notice and a written reason before a bank closes their account. The rules do not stop closures. A bank can still drop a small firm for risk or commercial reasons, and sometimes it can act with no warning at all.

What do the new debanking rules change for small businesses?

The rules give you more time and a clearer explanation. They do not give your business a right to a bank account. For open-ended accounts (those with no fixed end date, which includes most business current accounts) opened on or after April 28, 2026, banks and payment firms must give at least 90 days’ notice, up from two months.

The notice must explain the reason clearly and tell you how to complain, including to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Your bank can still decide that your firm falls outside its risk appetite, meaning the level of risk it is willing to accept. It judges this through customer due diligence: checks on who owns and runs your business and how money moves through the account. This is often called know your customer (KYC). Some banks run these checks on kyc saas platforms that flag changes to a customer’s profile between scheduled reviews. A new director or a run of unusual payments can prompt questions you need to answer quickly.

Which business accounts get less protection?

Two kinds of business accounts get less protection: accounts opened before April 28, 2026, and accounts held by firms above micro size that agreed to opt out of the rules.

Accounts opened before April 28, 2026. The 90-day rule covers only contracts entered into on or after that date, under the Payment Services and Payment Accounts (Contract Termination) (Amendment) Regulations 2025. For older accounts, the bank can close with two months’ notice if your terms allow it. The regulations do not require it to give you a reason.

Firms larger than a micro-enterprise. A micro-enterprise has fewer than 10 staff and turnover or a balance sheet of €2 million or less. Larger firms can agree with their bank that the 90-day notice and reason rules don’t apply. Consumers, micro-enterprises and small charities cannot be opted out this way. A firm with 15 staff may have signed these protections away in its account terms.

When can a bank close your account without 90 days’ notice?

A bank can close your account with no notice when money laundering checks can’t be completed, when it suspects serious crime, or when the FCA, the Treasury or the Secretary of State orders the closure. The first case often comes down to paperwork. If you don’t answer a request for documents, the bank may be unable to finish the checks that money laundering rules require.

In two other cases, the bank must still send notice, but there is no 90-day minimum. It only has to act “without delay.” The first is when you gave incorrect information at account opening and the bank would have refused you had it known. The second is when you commit certain public order or harassment offenses against bank staff.

Missing customer information is a known cause of closures. When MPs on the Treasury Committee asked major banks why they closed small business accounts, the banks listed a lack of information sharing alongside financial crime concerns and risk appetite.

Your situation Minimum notice Reason required? Account opened on or after April 28, 2026 90 days Yes Account opened before April 28, 2026 Two months, if your terms allow No Above micro size and agreed to opt out Whatever your contract says No Due diligence can’t be completed, or serious crime suspected None No Incorrect information given at account opening Without delay Yes

Will the bank always tell you why it closed your account?

Usually, but not always. If another law conflicts with the duty to give reasons, the other law wins. Banks often point to the ban on “tipping off” to explain why they say little. Tipping off means warning someone that they may be under a money laundering investigation.

Where banks do give a reason, it must be honest. The FCA has warned that senior managers who give customers misleading reasons for closures will face serious consequences.

How can small firms lower the risk of losing their account?

Answer review requests in full and on time. If the bank can’t complete its checks, it doesn’t have to give you notice.

Tell your bank about changes before it asks. This includes new owners or directors, a new line of business, and payments to new countries.

Be accurate when you apply. Wrong information at account opening removes the 90-day minimum.

Check your account terms. Note your opening date, the notice period and any opt-out clause.

Keep a second account with another provider. Compare fees, deposit protection and support when opening a business bank account , so you can still pay staff and suppliers if one closes.

Complain if the closure looks unfair. Go to the bank first, then the Financial Ombudsman Service. It can hear complaints from micro-enterprises and most other small businesses, depending on their turnover, staff numbers and balance sheet.

What does this mean for your business?

The 90-day rule protects you best if you opened your account after April 28, 2026, your terms don’t opt you out, and your bank has everything it asked for. You can’t change the first two after the fact. The third is in your hands, so treat every information request from your bank as urgent.