Meydan Free Zone has won four awards at the International Investor Awards 2026–2027, presented by International Investor, the London-based global investment publication. The awards span both the organisation and its leadership, recognising the free zone itself and two of the executives behind its growth. Jay Shaholia, Chief Operating Officer, Meydan Free Zone, collected the awards in London on 12 November 2026.

The four awards are:

Best Free Zone – MENA 2026–2027

Most Innovative Free Zone 2026–2027

Visionary Leadership, Free Zone Development & Entrepreneurship – MENA 2026–2027, awarded to Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone

COO of the Year: Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence – UAE 2027, awarded to Jay Shaholia, Chief Operating Officer, Meydan Free Zone

As part of the awards process, Meydan Free Zone was interviewed by International Investor. Its leadership took the publication through the free zone’s strategy, its fully digital operating model and the results it has delivered for founders.

The Best Free Zone – MENA title recognises a free zone built entirely around the founder. As the UAE’s only 24/7 digital free zone, Meydan Free Zone delivers licensing, payments and member services end to end on its own platform, so entrepreneurs can set up and run a company from anywhere in the world, at any hour. Founders can choose from more than 2,500 business activities, with 100 per cent foreign ownership and 0 per cent corporate tax on qualifying free zone income.

Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, said: “Being named Best Free Zone in MENA and Most Innovative Free Zone is a proud moment for everyone at Meydan Free Zone. Entrepreneurs today expect to start a company the way they do everything else: online, instantly and on their own terms. Meydan Free Zone was built for exactly that founder. This recognition belongs to our team, our partners and every entrepreneur who has chosen to grow from Dubai.”

The Most Innovative Free Zone award reflects a run of innovations that have changed how companies are formed in Dubai:

Fawri , a business license issued in under 60 minutes, backed by a money-back guarantee if it is not delivered on time

, a business license issued in under 60 minutes, backed by a money-back guarantee if it is not delivered on time UAE Pass integration , giving residents instant identity verification and real-time data validation

, giving residents instant identity verification and real-time data validation Integrated corporate banking , with more than 26 banking partners and guaranteed IBAN solutions built into the same platform

, with more than 26 banking partners and guaranteed IBAN solutions built into the same platform Non-residency set-up , allowing international entrepreneurs to incorporate a fully licensed UAE company, with a guaranteed corporate bank account, without relocating

, allowing international entrepreneurs to incorporate a fully licensed UAE company, with a guaranteed corporate bank account, without relocating Built-in finance tools from partners including Ziina for payments and Alaan for corporate cards, available to members from day one

The two leadership awards recognise the people driving that agenda. Hamed Ahli’s award honours his role in shaping the free zone’s founder-first strategy and its contribution to entrepreneurship across the region. Jay Shaholia’s award recognises the operating model behind the platform: round-the-clock service, end-to-end digital journeys and the continuous improvement of every step a member takes.

Jay Shaholia, Chief Operating Officer, Meydan Free Zone, said: “A 60-minute license only works if every process behind it runs flawlessly, at any hour, for a founder in any time zone. That is what operational excellence means to us: getting the details right every single day. Digital transformation is never finished, and we will keep removing every step that doesn’t need to be there.”