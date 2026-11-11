How to find a golf hotel that works for both golfers and non-golfers

The most common, and most preventable, golf holiday disappointment is when the golf hotel is great for the golfer. Still, the other partner or family member feels like an afterthought. When searching for golf-course hotels, platforms like My Hotel Break list options throughout the UK, but you need places that appeal to everyone in the travelling party, not just the course.

What non-golfers actually need from a golf hotel

In a golf hotel, a non-golfing partner or family member is in a specific situation. The golfer will be gone for 4 or 5 hours per round. Whether the non-golfer spends that time at the property, and whether the property is comfortable and fun when the group gets together again, will mean the difference between returning and not returning. A property that gets this right gives non-golfers several reasons to be there beyond the golf. A spa they can use without booking treatments. Grounds worth walking. A restaurant that makes the non-golfer feel like it’s an occasion, not a convenience. A general vibe that treats each guest as a main visitor, not a companion to the person there for the golf.

The spa as the non-golfer’s anchor

Of course, the spa fits into golf hotels that have a real spa business. The golfer plays a round. The non-golfing partner uses the thermal facilities, gets a treatment, and reads in the relaxation room for the same period. The two meet for lunch, enjoy a nice afternoon, and both leave satisfied with the day. This is the ideal format if the spa is truly ready for it, the thermal facilities are available without a week’s booking, and the spa’s quality makes it a pleasant, restorative experience. It doesn’t work if the spa is a room with an attached pool and only 3 treatment slots per day, like many golf hotels market under the name of spa.

Children and the golf hotel environment

Families with kids at a golf hotel have a more complicated version of the same problem. Children need their own activities while the adult golfer plays, as a golf course isn’t child-friendly. Golf hotels that serve families well make this a priority by providing a dedicated children’s activity programme, outdoor space where children can move around without disturbing other guests, a swimming pool, or proximity to a landscape genuinely suitable for family walking or cycling. Hotels that haven’t addressed this leave families to manage their children on a site built around one adult pastime, which seldom delivers the family holiday parents and children want to repeat.

The location dimension

The environment and local area matter to non-golfers, but less to golfers who are there for the golf. For non-golfing partners and family members, a golf hotel near a coastal walk, a market town within driving distance, a visitor attraction worth a morning’s visit or a landscape to explore on foot gives them reasons to enjoy the destination, not just the property. The hotel booking process typically doesn’t ask what the non-golfer will do while the golfer is on the course, but that can make a big difference to everyone’s break.

How to evaluate a golf hotel for a mixed party

Check a few key points when choosing a golf hotel for a group of golfers and non-golfers. Is there easy access to the spa’s thermal facilities, or is it just a treatment menu? What leisure activities are available within the property other than golf? How good is the dining (based on recent reviews from guests who don’t focus on the golf)? What amenities are within a short drive? If children are part of the party, does the property have any specific provisions for children or families? A golf hotel that can answer all these questions is truly geared toward a mixed travelling party, rather than one that simply tolerates non-golfers.