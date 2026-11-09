Nusseibeh’s odds still favourable as UN succession race tightens

Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates was late last week still the prediction-market’s favourite to become the next United Nations Secretary-General, despite the latest UN straw poll of Security Council members showing Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan seemingly well ahead.

Kalshi’s displayed probabilities put the Emirati diplomat at 32%, ahead of Grynspan on 26% and Argentina’s Rafael Grossi on 9%. While Nusseibeh’s odds had fallen sharply following the vote, Grynspan and Grossi had also declined.

Kalshi, whose odds are increasingly cited by broadcasters, podcasters and political commentators, is a US-regulated prediction exchange where participants trade contracts on real-world outcomes. Unlike a conventional bookmaker, Kalshi provides a marketplace in which traders take opposing positions. Its prices therefore reflect participants’ assessments—and willingness to risk money—rather than an institutional forecast.

Nusseibeh’s market lead is striking because she entered the contest less than three weeks ago, on 21 October. Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was nominated in November 2025; Grynspan, who heads the UN trade body UNCTAD, joined in March. Both have had substantially longer to generate enthusiasm.

Of course, their diplomatic standing remains stronger than the betting-market ranking suggests. In the eighth Security Council straw poll, on 5 November, Grynspan received 12 “encourage” votes and three “discourage” votes—her strongest result so farRafael Grossi was second on nine “encourage” votes, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett third on eight, and Nusseibeh’s fourth-place position was unchanged at seven “encourage”, six “discourage” and two “no opinion” votes.

But the confidential ballot does not reveal whether any opposition comes from the five permanent members, and because this remains the decisive unknown, the outcome remains open.

And this matters. Traders are pricing the eventual outcome, not reproducing the latest ballot. Nusseibeh’s continued though small lead in the betting odds suggests that there is still a reasonable prospect that she could emerge as an acceptable alternative if established candidates remain blocked. That is an interpretation of market sentiment, not evidence of an agreed diplomatic realignment.

Turkey’s attempt to disrupt the UAE challenge by nominating Feridun Sinirlioğlu, the serving OSCE secretary-general and a close confidant of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appears to be fading. Sinirlioğlu received just three “encourage” votes, eight “discourage” votes and four “no opinion” votes in his first poll. Ankara says it initially stood back in deference to expectations of a Latin American appointment, entering only when the process stalled. Less charitably, its timing looks like an attempt to convert institutional deadlock into an opening for Turkish influence, and putting a shot across the bows of a regional rival.

All told, Kalshi offers a signal, not a verdict. Independent research finds its prices informative and generally more accurate nearer settlement, and by no means perfectly calibrated. And while the precise probability should not be treated as settled fact, Nusseibeh’s lead is noteworthy. Ultimately, however, it is Security Council acceptability—and avoiding a permanent-member veto—that will decide the contest, not trading momentum.

Josephine Clarke is a Foreign Affairs writer based in Geneva.