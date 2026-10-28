The business of pet care: How on-demand vet services are growing

For decades, taking a pet to the vet followed a familiar routine: call the local practice, wait for a slot during working hours, take time off, then sit in a crowded waiting room. That model still exists, but it is no longer the only option. Across the UK and beyond, a new generation of on-demand veterinary services is reshaping the pet care market, built around a simple promise: care when and where owners need it.

A market shaped by the way we live now

Pet ownership has grown steadily in recent years, and the profile of the typical owner has changed with it. More pets now live in cities, in flats, with owners who commute, work long hours or juggle hybrid schedules. At the same time, attitudes have shifted. Dogs and cats are increasingly seen as family members, and owners are willing to spend more on their health and wellbeing.

This combination creates a clear gap in the market. Demand for veterinary care is rising, but traditional clinics, often stretched by staff shortages and fixed opening hours, cannot always offer the flexibility modern owners expect. On-demand services have stepped into that gap.

What busy urban owners actually want

The drivers behind this trend are easy to recognise for anyone living in a city.

Time. Many owners struggle to fit appointments into a working day. Evening, weekend and same-day availability is now a key selling point.

Convenience. Home visits remove the stress of transporting an anxious cat or an elderly dog across town, especially for owners without a car.

Speed. When something seems wrong, owners want quick reassurance or a fast diagnosis rather than a wait of several days.

Transparency. Clear pricing, online booking and digital records appeal to a generation used to managing everything from a smartphone.

In short, pet owners now expect the same level of service from their vet that they get from food delivery, banking or ride-hailing apps.

The rise of out-of-hours and emergency care

One of the fastest-growing segments is urgent care. Pets rarely fall ill at convenient times, and a worrying symptom late at night can leave owners unsure where to turn. Providers offering emergency veterinary services with rapid response times and home visits are meeting a very real need, particularly in large cities where the nearest out-of-hours clinic may be far away.

For owners, this means faster help and less stress. For the industry, it represents a high-value service that builds trust and loyalty: an owner who receives good care in a crisis is likely to return for routine treatment.

Technology as the enabler

Behind the growth of on-demand care is a strong digital infrastructure. Online booking platforms, video consultations, triage tools and shared medical records allow vets to assess cases quickly and send the right professional to the right place. Telehealth consultations can resolve minor concerns without a visit, while mobile teams handle cases that need hands-on examination.

This hybrid model improves efficiency for providers and offers owners a smoother experience, from the first message to the follow-up.

Challenges ahead

The model is not without obstacles. Recruiting and retaining qualified vets remains a challenge across the sector, and mobile services must manage travel time, equipment limits and costs carefully. Regulation also matters: remote consultations and prescriptions must meet professional standards to protect animal welfare. Providers that balance convenience with clinical quality are the ones most likely to thrive.

Conclusion

On-demand veterinary care is no passing trend. It reflects deeper changes in how people live, work and care for their animals. As urban lifestyles become busier and expectations rise, the businesses that offer fast, flexible and reliable care will continue to gain ground. For pet owners, that means less waiting and more peace of mind. For the industry, it marks a shift towards a more responsive model of care.