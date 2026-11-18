“I lost the entire call history from my Android mobile, and I don’t even know if I have any backup. Now, looking for quick Android recovery workarounds to get the call history back! Is any recovery possible?”

Call history contains valuable data about your outgoing and incoming calls, and losing them is really distressing. Whether it was a missed call, incoming call, or outgoing call, losing call history may put you in trouble, especially when the deleted history is not saved on your phone. The deleted call history can be easily recoverable if it was backed up. Many Android devices provide an in-built backup system which contains call history backup, while some manufacturers such as Samsung provide additional backup options.

In this quick guide, we’ll explore different DIY methods on how to recover deleted call history on Android phones, starting with the safest options. Let’s get started!

Can I recover deleted call history on Android?

Yes, recovery is possible in several instances! Android phones store all the information about your incoming, outgoing, and missed calls in the phone’s call log. When any call entry is deleted, it disappears from the Phone app interface; however, it may still be available in your built-in backups if a backup was made before the deletion. The chances to restore deleted contacts depend on:

Whether Google Backup is enabled

Whether a backup was made before you deleted your call history

Whether your phone maker provides an alternative method for making backups

Whether you have an old backup of your phone or computer

The amount of new data created after deletion

Whether you are willing to factory reset your device to restore a full backup

Pre-requisites for quick deleted call history recovery

Here are certain key points that you can consider for smooth and quick recovery of your deleted call history:

Don’t make unnecessary calls – If it is really not that important, avoid making calls from your Android phone as this may potentially overwrite deleted information and make recovery complex.

If it is really not that important, avoid making calls from your Android phone as this may potentially overwrite deleted information and make recovery complex. Avoid installing new applications – When you install any new app on the same Android phone, it can create additional data and may reduce the chances of recovering older information.

When you install any new app on the same Android phone, it can create additional data and may reduce the chances of recovering older information. Check your backups first – Before you try any professional Android data recovery software, you should first look into your existing backups.

How do I recover deleted call history on Android?

Now that you’ve the checklist for quick Android data recovery, it’s time to apply adequate workarounds. You can go with the below methods one by one to restore your deleted call history:

Method 01: Restore call history from local backup

Some Android brands, such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo, offer a built-in local backup feature that saves your phone data, including call logs, on the device storage. The menu name and location differ by brand. If you created a local backup before deleting your call history, follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app and go to Backup & reset > Local backups (or search “Backup” in Settings, as the path varies by brand).

Browse through different available backups and locate the one created before you deleted the call history.

Select the backup, choose Call logs (or Call history) from the data list, and tap Restore.

Launch the Phone application > Recents and check whether your deleted calls are back.

Method 02: Restore deleted call history from Google Backup

One of the best methods for recovering deleted call history in an Android phone, where the deleted call log was included in a backup file before deletion, is using Google Backup. Google Backups for Android include not only call logs but also contacts, SMS messages, applications’ data, and device settings. To recover your lost call history using this method, you have to:

Launch the Settings app on your mobile, then go to Google > Backup (on some phones, Settings > System > Backup) and check the date of the last backup.

Make sure the backup was created before you deleted the call history. Google keeps only your latest device backup, so you can’t browse or choose older backup versions.

Google Backup can only be restored while setting up your phone, so factory reset your Android phone (Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data).

During the setup, sign in with the same Google account, select your device backup, make sure Call history is selected, and tap Restore.

Method 03: Recover call history from manufacturer cloud backup

While call history may not be available as cloud backup on your Android phone, but few popular brands like Samsung, Vivo, etc. support it. If you’ve synced your Android phone with cloud backup, your deleted call history may be present there. To recover deleted call history using cloud backup, you have to:

Firstly, launch the Settings app on your Android phone.

Go to Google > Backup and check the last backup date.

> and check the last backup date. If the backup is older than the deletion of the call history, you can restore it.

For this, if you are a Samsung user, follow the below steps:

Open Settings and go to Accounts & Backup > Samsung Cloud > Restore data.

Choose the backup version where the call history backup was created earlier.

Restore the backup according to the instructions on the screen.

In case the backup needs to be restored after factory reset, go to the Android device setup process.

Launch the Phone application > Recents and see if your deleted calls are there.

Method 04: Use Android data recovery software

Most of the Android phones use encryption and storage protection to keep the stored data safe. This sometimes prevents your Android phones from creating local backups. Don’t worry, it is possible to recover your lost call history even without these backups.

Without any backup, you can utilize free android data recovery software like Stellar Data Recovery for Android, which supports recovery of deleted files of various types. You can easily restore deleted photos, videos, documents, call history and other types of files in various file formats. This all-in-one Android recovery program completely scans the internal memory of the phone to find deleted information. The software is compatible with various Android brands such as Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc.

To recover deleted call history using Stellar Data Recovery for Android, follow these steps:

Download and install Stellar Data Recovery for Android on your Windows PC.

On your Android phone, enable USB Debugging (go to Settings > About phone, tap Build number seven times to unlock Developer options, then go to Settings > Developer options and turn on USB debugging).

Launch the software and select Call History from the list of data types you want to recover.

Connect your Android phone to the PC using a USB cable and allow the USB debugging prompt on your phone.

Once your phone is detected, click Scan to start the scanning process.

After the scan is complete, preview the recoverable call logs, select the entries you need, and click Save to store them at your desired location.

Why you should choose Stellar Data Recovery for Android?

Recovery of different data types: This tool is developed with the ability to recover deleted files of several types, including photos, videos, call history, texts, and other Android data.

This tool is developed with the ability to recover deleted files of several types, including photos, videos, call history, texts, and other Android data. Advanced scanning: Utilizes Deep scanning methods to look for even permanently deleted files on the storage media.

Utilizes Deep scanning methods to look for even permanently deleted files on the storage media. Preview before recovery: You can use the preview feature to preview the recoverable files before saving them on your device.

You can use the preview feature to preview the recoverable files before saving them on your device. Easy-to-use interface: It provides a simple user interface that even beginners and those who have little technological knowledge can easily use.

It provides a simple user interface that even beginners and those who have little technological knowledge can easily use. Works on many Android devices: It works on a wide range of Android phones and tablets; it works well with different OS versions.

Wrapping up

Recovering your Android phone’s deleted call history is quite easy, especially when you have a proper backup. Firstly, try backup solutions like Google backup or manufacturers’ cloud backup on your Android phone to restore deleted call history. If no backup exists, Stellar Data Recovery for Android can help you recover not just deleted call history but also other lost or deleted files from your Android phone.

However, most importantly, enable automatic Android backups going forward. Since Google backup can include call history, maintaining a recent backup gives you a much better chance of recovering important call information after accidental deletion.

FAQs About how to recover deleted call history on Android

Can I restore deleted call history without backups?

In some cases, it may be possible by using dedicated Android data recovery apps, but it is important to choose a reliable option only. We also recommend you check your phone and carrier records first before attempting advanced recovery.

Is there a Recently Deleted folder on Android for call logs?

Usually, no. The Phone app allows managing call logs, but there is no such Recently Deleted folder for call logs restoration.

Is call history backup created by Google?

Yes, Google Android backups can include call history, allowing you to restore deleted call logs when an appropriate backup exists.

Can Samsung Cloud restore deleted call logs?

If your call history was saved in the Samsung Cloud backup prior to deletion and the backup is available, it can help restore deleted call logs.