Across the UK, thousands of founder-built software companies quietly keep essential work moving. They schedule care visits, manage fleets, run compliance for regulated industries and keep supply chains on track. Most are not household names, but the customers who rely on them would notice within hours if they stopped working.

Many of the people who built these businesses are now asking what comes next. Some want to step back. Some want more support to keep growing. Others simply want to know that what they built will be looked after properly. Whatever the reason, choosing a long-term partner is one of the most important decisions a founder will make, and the right questions matter far more than most people expect.

Here are six worth asking before any conversation goes further.

1. Is there a clock running?

Start with the partner’s own timeline. Many investors operate on a fixed horizon, which means the company they back will eventually be packaged up and passed on again. That timeline shapes everything, from how decisions get made to how much patience there is for long-term investment.

Permanent capital works differently. There is no fund life and no planned date to move the business on. The aim is to hold and support a company indefinitely. For a founder who cares about the next twenty years rather than the next five, that difference is fundamental.

2. Who will actually run the business day to day?

This is the fear most founders carry into these conversations: will the business change overnight, and will someone else start making the calls?

Ask directly how decisions are made after a company joins. The answer should be specific. In a decentralised model, the existing leadership team keeps running the business, with support available when they want it rather than oversight imposed from above. The people who understand the customers, the product and the market stay in charge of them.

3. What happens to the name, the team and the culture?

For many founders, this matters more than anything else. A company’s culture is built over years through the way people treat customers, support each other and solve problems. It can be diluted quickly if a new owner treats every business the same way.

Ask whether the company keeps its name and identity. Ask what stays the same for the team. Ask how the partner has protected culture through previous transitions. A partner that genuinely values culture will be able to explain how, not just say that it does.

4. What support is genuinely on offer?

Running a growing software company means carrying a lot of work that has little to do with the product: finance, HR, IT and the many back-office tasks in between. Good partners take some of that weight off the founder’s plate so they can focus on customers and growth.

Ask what shared services are available and how they work in practice. Ask, too, about the people you would be connected to. A peer network of other software leaders facing similar challenges can be one of the most valuable things a founder gains, and it is often underrated.

5. How will they help the product stay ahead?

Customers increasingly expect their software to keep improving, and AI is now a central part of that conversation. For a specialised software company, building dedicated AI expertise from scratch can be a long road.

Ask what capability a partner brings here, and who sets the priorities. At Solen, for example, every company that joins the portfolio gets access to dedicated AI expertise from day one through the Solen AI Innovation Center in Sao Carlos, Brazil, which became operational in September 2026. That expertise works alongside each company’s own leadership to modernise its software, bring products to market faster and strengthen what it offers customers. Crucially, each company sets its own AI priorities rather than following a single standard approach.

6. Is local knowledge respected?

Software that serves a niche market depends on understanding that market closely. A partner with a single head office making every decision can miss the details that matter to customers in different regions.

Ask how the partner operates across geographies. A global platform with local execution, where teams in each region bring their own market knowledge, tends to serve specialised businesses far better than a centralised model.

The right partner should welcome these questions

None of these questions are awkward to ask. A partner worth choosing will expect them and answer each one clearly. If the answers feel vague or rehearsed, that tells you something too.

For founders of mission-critical software companies, the goal is not simply to find a partner. It is to find a permanent home where the business, the team and the customers continue to be looked after the way the founder intended.

Solen Software Group provides a permanent home for founder-built, mission-critical software companies, with offices across North America, Europe and Brazil. Learn more about the founder transition process.