If Rosebank ‘has not been approved, why was it in the Budget?’ Badenoch questions Labour’s fiscal credibility

Kemi Badenoch has accused Labour of counting billions in potential oil and gas revenues before approving the projects expected to generate them, turning a clash with Andy Burnham at Prime Minister’s Questions into an attack on the government’s energy policy and fiscal credibility.

The Conservative leader challenged the Prime Minister over the inclusion of the controversial Rosebank oil field in official Budget forecasts, despite ministers having yet to approve its development.

The exchange exposed a tension at the heart of Labour’s approach: the government is prepared to factor prospective North Sea revenues into its financial calculations while remaining politically divided over whether to allow new drilling.

“There was one worthwhile thing in the Budget, the Rosebank oil field — the Chancellor has already banked the revenue — but there’s just one problem: it has not been approved,” Badenoch told MPs. “If it has not been approved, why was it in the Budget?”

Forecasts published alongside the Budget included expected tax receipts from potential new oil and gas projects, including Rosebank. Such projections are not a guarantee that the money will materialise: they depend on developments proceeding and generating taxable production. But Badenoch seized on the discrepancy to question the government’s assumptions and its willingness to make politically difficult decisions.

Burnham described Rosebank as a “quasi-legal decision” and sought to defend Labour’s record by pointing to the approval of the Jackdaw field. He was promptly corrected by Badenoch: Jackdaw is a gas field, not an oil field.

The Tory leader argued that the delays reflected political opposition rather than legal complexity. She pointed to the two years it took Labour to approve Jackdaw, suggesting the decision had been held up while Ed Miliband was responsible for energy policy. Miliband, now Foreign Secretary, had previously described Rosebank as “climate vandalism”.

Badenoch also attacked the Prime Minister’s reliance on management consultants to help produce Labour’s flagship 10-year plan for Britain. “I’m not surprised he has asked management consultants to help write his plan — he needs all the help he can get,” she said.

The confrontation highlights the political and economic stakes of the North Sea debate. The Conservatives have made cheaper domestically produced energy a central promise, arguing that new drilling can support supply and reduce costs. Labour, which has shifted from its earlier hostility to such projects, says approving Jackdaw will help improve living standards.

Yet the Rosebank dispute leaves ministers facing an awkward question: how much confidence should markets and taxpayers place in revenues that depend on projects the government has not yet authorised?