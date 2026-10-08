Navy spy shock: Serviceman faces court after alleged attempt to disclose protected information

A Royal Navy serviceman has been charged with national security offences after a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into alleged conduct involving protected information and a foreign power.

Teddy Young, 24, was arrested at his home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday and remains in police custody ahead of an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to alleged activity between November 26 2024 and May 21 2025. Police stressed that none of the allegations are connected to the incident at RAF Fairford last month.

Young has been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for committing an offence of disclosing protected information, contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023.

A second charge alleges that he obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information intending the conduct to benefit a foreign power.

Police allege Young knew, or reasonably ought to have known, that his actions were prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK.

The case places a serving member of the armed forces at the centre of a national security investigation, highlighting the increasingly complex threats facing Britain’s military and intelligence infrastructure.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces.

“We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter.

“It is important now that any further speculation on this case is avoided and so that the case can progress through the courts and the justice process not be impeded in any way.”

The allegations fall under legislation introduced after the government sought to strengthen Britain’s ability to prosecute hostile-state activity and other threats to national security.

The National Security Act 2023 created new offences targeting espionage and conduct intended to benefit foreign powers, reflecting concerns over the evolving nature of state-backed activity in the UK.

Young has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

The charges have not been tested in court. Young is entitled to a fair trial and can only be convicted if proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The investigation remains ongoing, with Counter Terrorism Policing working alongside the Ministry of Defence to assess any potential risks arising from the allegations.