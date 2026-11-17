Following a gathering of global metals industry experts at LME Week 2026, it has been reported that the London Metal Exchange is eyeing tokenisation of inventories in its Hong Kong warehouses. Previously used for precious metals like gold, tokenisation creates a secure digital deed of ownership tied to a physical product, allowing owners to sell it digitally.

Tokenisation of off-warrant assets

The project, which LME has confirmed as an exploratory outing so far, will seek to tokenise off-warrant metals. This means inventories not represented in LME warrants, so they lack standardised financing in the LME’s systems. Instead, they trade privately rather than through LME futures contracts.

Off-warrant metals, often called shadow stocks, also cause volatility in metal pricing, with knock-on effects for those holding derivatives based on the underlying price. For example, a CFD trader on a fixed-spread broker would be exposed to both off-warrant copper futures and OTC trading, which is where those off-warrant metals have their say in the market. Since OTC trading is less structured, costlier and may involve moving physical metals, its price discovery is slower and less predictable.

While metals commonly trade hands on paper, no delivery required, it’s a logistically complex process for off-warrant metals. Tokenisation would help eliminate costly middlemen and other issues making OTC trades more difficult. It would allow real-time ownership tracking and trading of real, confirmed metal sitting in warehouses, all logged on a blockchain ledger. The result would be faster, practically exchange-level price discovery.

Hong Kong’s tokenisation plans

The LME is getting in on a plan already set out by the Hong Kong government, where they wish to set up tokenised warehouse financing for select banks, starting in 2027. Their own exchange, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), is developing its own blockchain platform to facilitate this and will use physical tracking tech to manage loans taken against warehouse inventories.

Set out in September 2026, the tokenisation policy is part of a longer-term plan to make Hong Kong the commodity trading capital of China. They have already merged certain elements of blockchain technology, namely cryptocurrency, with gold ownership by issuing the XGZ token. Built with the blockchain oracle platform Chainlink, the token represents one gram of gold, which can then be redeemed for those who want physical ownership instead.

While tokenising would have a clarifying effect on off-warrant metal activity, the LME’s main focus is to standardise off-warrant metals to be used as loan collateral. This would essentially allow them to be used similarly to on-warrant metals and unlock another avenue through which businesses could fund their activities.

This comes after the 2020 decision to start reporting off-warrant stocks to aid transparency in the market and better show copper and aluminium supply. With tokenisation, it would theoretically eliminate supply guesswork in trading while having the intended effect of unlocking useful, well-documented capital that companies can take loans against. Through 2027, we will see if and how HKEX collaborates with the LME, among others, to make metal tokens a reality in the markets.

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