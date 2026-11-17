Police forces across England and Wales are facing their most severe financial crisis in a generation, with nine constabularies seeking emergency government assistance and senior officers warning that frontline services are being steadily eroded by rising demand and shrinking resources.

The warning, from Paul Sanford, Norfolk’s chief constable and the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s finance lead, comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood prepares to address police leaders at this week’s NPCC and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners conference in Westminster.

Sanford said forces were approaching a point at which they could no longer maintain essential services without additional support, raising the prospect of further reductions in visible policing and investigative capacity.

The nine forces seeking emergency funding are Durham, Cleveland, Greater Manchester, Bedfordshire, South Yorkshire, Norfolk, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Lincolnshire. The Home Office has declined to disclose how many applications it has received.

“Demand has gone up, population has increased,” Sanford told The Guardian. He cited growing volumes of complex cases, sexual offences, historical investigations and civil orders, arguing that these responsibilities had expanded without the funding needed to meet them.

“That is why you see the retreat from the streets. Policing is in worse financial shape now than it has been for decades,” he said.

The financial strain is already being reflected in officer numbers. When Labour entered government in July 2024, England and Wales had 148,536 police officers. By March this year, the figure had fallen to 147,822, a reduction of 714. Senior police leaders expect the decline to continue.

The figures also cast doubt on Labour’s manifesto pledge to recruit 13,000 additional officers by 2029. Chief constables privately regard the target as impossible to achieve under current financial conditions.

Bedfordshire chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst warned that without further government assistance, services to the public would deteriorate. His force has 1,486 officers, which he considers hundreds below the level required, while emergency calls have increased by 1,000 a month compared with the previous year.

Catherine Roper, who leads Wiltshire Police, said forces had already exhausted many of their options for savings.

“We’ve taken the efficiencies we can out of the system. The wiggle room we have is leaner,” she said.

The projected funding shortfall across policing has grown from an initial estimate of £3bn to £4.3bn by 2030, intensifying pressure on forces already struggling to balance budgets against growing operational demands.

One additional concern is the Government’s early-release scheme, introduced to ease overcrowding in prisons. About 5,000 inmates are expected to be released ahead of schedule over the coming year. The NPCC has estimated that the policy could increase crime by as much as 6 per cent, potentially generating further demands on police resources.

The debate has also revived questions about whether the existing structure of policing is financially sustainable.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, has argued that the current system of 43 separate forces should be replaced by between eight and 10 regional forces, supported by local policing commands and a new national police service.

He said police funding had declined from about 0.9 per cent of gross domestic product in 2010 to roughly 0.7 per cent, and warned that the country faced a choice between major structural reform and a continued erosion of services.

“I believe this is a choice between the third greatest revolution in British policing or the inevitable decline and fewer bobbies on the beat,” he said.

The Home Office has defended its record, saying it has increased police funding by £2bn since the election, taking total funding to a record £18.5bn this year.

A spokesman said the Government had established a financial resilience framework to assess forces consistently and was reviewing the police funding formula to make allocations fairer and prioritise public safety.

The new funding approach, the department added, would form part of wider reforms to police structures.

But the immediate challenge facing ministers is whether the additional money is sufficient to meet rising demand, prevent further officer losses and sustain the services on which communities rely. For forces seeking emergency assistance, that question is already urgent.