Britain’s defence nuclear sector is targeting around 22,000 apprenticeship opportunities by 2034-35 as the Government seeks to expand the specialist workforce needed to sustain its nuclear deterrent and deliver its wider defence ambitions.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, disclosed the target in parliamentary answers, confirming that the Defence Investment Plan has allocated £ 290m to strengthen the nuclear workforce through apprenticeships, graduate programmes, doctoral research and wider training.

The decade-long target forms part of the Nuclear Skills Plan, developed by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with industry and academia. It reflects the growing importance of skilled engineers, technicians and scientists to Britain’s defence nuclear enterprise at a time when the country is seeking to expand industrial capacity and reinforce national security.

Responding to questions from Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for South Shropshire, Pollard said the MoD aimed to create “around 22,000 apprenticeship opportunities in the defence nuclear sector over the decade to 2034-35”.

The £290mn allocation will support workforce development over the Defence Investment Plan period to 2029-30. Pollard said the department was still refining its latest programme plans and forecasts, leaving the precise distribution and timing of the investment to be finalised.

The skills programme also includes £65.6mn for more than 500 doctoral students across the civil and defence nuclear sectors. The funding will support four cohorts beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, building a pipeline of specialists for the UK’s nuclear ambitions.

The investment comes as the defence industry faces the challenge of securing enough qualified people to deliver complex, long-term programmes. Nuclear projects require highly specialised expertise, and shortages of engineers and technical workers risk constraining the pace at which major defence commitments can be delivered.

Scotland is expected to play a significant role in the expansion. Pollard highlighted 150 apprenticeship opportunities created through the Type 31 frigate programme at Rosyth, while Navantia UK has announced plans to increase its apprenticeship opportunities to 750 by 2030.

The Government also intends to establish two Defence Technical Excellence Colleges in Scotland, one in the east and one in the west, to develop skills for the armed forces and defence industry.

Across the UK, the MoD supported more than 24,000 apprenticeship roles in the 2024-25 financial year, Pollard said. Figures for 2025-26 were not yet available.

The challenge now is to translate funding and headline targets into a sustained supply of skilled workers. With defence programmes requiring expertise over decades, the success of the nuclear skills drive will depend not simply on the number of apprentices recruited, but on whether employers can train and retain the specialists needed to deliver Britain’s long-term defence plans.