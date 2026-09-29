Trump ‘surprised’ police released the Fairford five

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said a “foreign actor” was involved in the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford, warning that “a lot more news” about the incident is expected to emerge as British and US authorities continue their investigations.

Five London men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offences after three vans were discovered close to the Gloucestershire airbase, which is used by US forces.

Rubio told Fox News the incident “clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor”, although he declined to identify the country involved.

“I won’t get into great detail about that yet,” he said, describing the alleged plot as a “very serious” incident.

The comments represent the strongest public indication from a senior US official that investigators are examining a possible state connection to the incident.

Rubio praised British authorities as “very cooperative”, while acknowledging concern in the US over the decision to release the suspects on police bail.

“I know a lot of people are disturbed by the news that some of these people have been released on bail,” he said. “Obviously we’re engaging with them on all of that.”

He added that the US was dealing with hostile actors internationally, singling out Iran as an example.

“In the case of Iran, for example, who have openly threatened to attack American interests globally, we’re going to always take that very seriously,” Rubio said.

“There will be repercussions for that if it ever were to happen or even attempted.”

Donald Trump has also said he was surprised by the suspects’ release, telling reporters: “I am surprised they released them, I would not have done that.”

Trump said Iran could have been involved but declined to elaborate.

Iran has categorically rejected involvement in the suspected plot.

The investigation has meanwhile raised questions about the security operation around Fairford. Residents said armed police had warned people to stay away from the base hours before the suspected plot was reported.

Charlie Clements, a local resident, said neighbours were approached by armed officers and told to go home.

“All they were told was that they were asking people to stay away from the base, but they wouldn’t say anything,” he said.

Rubio said more information would emerge in the coming days, adding: “There’s only so much I can say right now at this point.”