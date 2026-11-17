Britain’s unemployment rate has unexpectedly fallen to its lowest level since April 2025, but a sharp decline in vacancies suggests the apparent improvement masks a labour market increasingly hostile to jobseekers.

The jobless rate dropped to 4.6 per cent in the three months to September, down from 4.7 per cent in the previous quarter, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday. Economists had largely expected it to remain unchanged.

Yet the number of vacancies fell by 22,000 over the same period to 690,000, marking the biggest quarterly decline since June 2025. The reduction was concentrated among smaller businesses, which are struggling with higher employment and operating costs.

The number of employees on company payrolls also fell by 34,000 in October to 30.2mn. The ONS cautioned that this was an early estimate and could be revised.

Meanwhile, regular earnings growth eased to 3.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent, indicating that wages were continuing to rise but at a slower pace.

Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS, described the figures as a “mixed picture overall”. She said the fall in vacancies was “concentrated in smaller businesses”, where higher labour and operating costs were weighing on recruitment decisions.

The slowdown in earnings growth was driven by weaker public sector pay growth as the effect of the timing of recent pay awards began to fall out of the figures, she added.

Suren Thiru, chief economist at the ICAEW, said the labour market appeared trapped in a “state of inertia”, with businesses reluctant to hire or fire as rising employment costs and automation offset the benefits of a resilient economy.

He warned that the continuing decline in vacancies suggested the UK’s “jobs pipeline is beginning to run dry”. Although economic growth has proved resilient, he argued that businesses were increasingly reluctant to recruit, with artificial intelligence adding to pressure on demand for workers.

Entry-level positions were particularly exposed to automation, raising concerns about opportunities for young people and those trying to secure their first foothold in the jobs market.

Thiru also warned that the combination of weaker pay growth and rising prices was intensifying pressure on household finances. He said muted earnings growth offered little evidence of second-round inflationary effects from the energy price shock linked to the US-Iran conflict, but cautioned that workers were being squeezed as inflation continued to rise.

He predicted a difficult winter for jobseekers, warning that higher energy costs and further interest rate increases could push unemployment back towards 5 per cent.

The figures also leave the Bank of England facing a delicate balancing act. Thiru said a December interest rate increase remained a “live possibility”, arguing that the labour market had not yet weakened sufficiently to bring inflation under control without further monetary tightening.

For businesses, higher borrowing costs would add to the pressure already created by rising wages and other operating expenses. For households, the prospect of slower earnings growth alongside higher living costs threatens to weaken spending power.

The Department for Work and Pensions said the falling unemployment rate and rising number of people in work demonstrated progress despite a difficult global backdrop.

A spokesperson said the Government’s £2.5bn youth employment support package would give almost 1mn young people opportunities to “earn and learn”. Reforms to Jobcentres would also provide more personalised employment and skills advice.

The department added that it would not be complacent and that the Milburn Review would help shape its next steps for young people not in education, employment or training.

But the headline improvement in unemployment offers little reassurance to those trying to find work. With vacancies shrinking, recruitment slowing and entry-level roles increasingly exposed to automation, the challenge facing Britain’s jobseekers may be getting tougher even as the jobless rate edges lower.