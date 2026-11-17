London business leaders have warned the Milburn review will not reduce the number of young people who are NEET without lowering employers’ hiring costs.

Responding to Alan Milburn’s final review of youth unemployment, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says the cost and the scale of the NEET crisis cannot be tackled without making it easier and cheaper to hire a young person.

While the review sets the correct ten-year ambition to reduce the number of young people not in employment, education or training (NEET) from 13 per cent to around 5 per cent by 2036, LCCI warns that its proposals fail to address the cost crisis at the heart of the issue.

Research commissioned by LCCI and conducted by YouGov among more than 1,000 young people aged 24 to 35 and over 500 employers across the UK found:

61 per cent of employers say they would hire a young person with no work history at all, demonstrating a willingness to hire if the cost was more sustainable.

58 per cent of employers say removing employer National Insurance for under-25s would help their business.

More than half of employers (53 per cent) are more likely to hire someone with a completed apprenticeship than someone without one, compared with 45 per cent who say the same of a university degree.

Only 7 per cent of employers say young people arrive with all the skills their business needs, while 38 per cent say they arrive with few or none.

90 per cent of 24 to 35-year-olds say it is better to have a job than not.

LCCI is calling on the Government to respond to the Milburn review by:

Removing employer National Insurance for every worker under 25, saving businesses £3,000 a year on a £25,000 salary.

Increasing the Employment Allowance to £15,000 for businesses that take on an under-25.

Making apprenticeships tax-free for employers and apprentices, removing income tax and employee National Insurance for apprentices and employer National Insurance for apprentices of any age.

Every year, 125,000 more young people go to university than start an apprenticeship, while the gap between university and apprenticeship starts is now five times wider than it was in 2006. LCCI’s report, Back Young People, Back Growth: Fixing the Social Contract, calls for a wider overhaul of the skills system, including introducing Junior Apprenticeships, creating Apprenticeship+ to allow apprentices to spend one day a week at university, and a national campaign to raise the status of vocational training.

Karim Fatehi OBE, Chief Executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Alan Milburn is right to say Britain needs a fundamental reset to tackle youth unemployment, and reducing the number of young people who are NEET from 13 per cent to around 5 per cent by 2036 is the right goal. But the Government cannot spend another decade creating new services, targets and schemes while not addressing the reason businesses are holding back from hiring.

“Employers are willing to give young people a chance, with our research showing that 61 per cent would hire someone with no work history. What they need is a Government who makes hiring affordable and viable. That means cutting employer National Insurance, making apprenticeships tax-free and reducing the wider barriers to taking people on.”

Aaron Walker, Head of Policy at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “No Government can subsidise a million young people back into work. Employers want to hire and young people want to work. Moving young people from one form of welfare to another or reducing eligibility for certain benefits overlooks the issue at the heart of this crisis: businesses cannot afford to hire.

Milburn is right to say that we will need to invest upfront to tackle the NEET crisis, but this needs to be investment targeted at meaningfully reducing the cost of employing a young person, increasing the number of apprenticeships to give employers the skills they need to grow, and giving young people access to high-quality education routes leading to a job.

“Without reducing employment costs, Milburn’s recommendations will not deliver fewer NEETs, reduce the cost of the system to the taxpayer, or achieve better outcomes for the young people we are failing.”