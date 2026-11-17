Running a company in London has always been tough, but the pressure on senior leaders right now is something else. In 2025, a global study found that 71% of leaders reported significantly higher stress since stepping into their current role. Of those under that kind of strain, 40% said they’d thought about walking away to protect their own wellbeing. Across Europe specifically, 72% of stressed leaders flagged burnout as a real concern.

For London businesses that rely on one person at the top to hold the strategy together, keep the culture intact, retain key talent, and maintain investor confidence, those figures should be alarming. When a CEO leaves, it can unravel the whole operation underneath. That’s why a growing number of London firms are now planning structured coaching around their most senior leader before things reach a breaking point.

The isolation problem at the top

One thing that surprises new CEOs is how quickly the role turns lonely. There are plenty of people around them, of course, but very few will give an honest, unfiltered opinion. Board members have their own agendas, direct reports are aware of the hierarchy, and peers at other companies only ever see the public-facing version. Over time, that gap in honest feedback starts to distort how a CEO reads their own impact on the business and the people in it.

In London, where competition for talent is fierce and decisions need to happen fast, that blind spot becomes a commercial risk. A CEO who thinks their communication style is clear and direct might not realise that the leadership team finds it abrupt or dismissive. The fallout isn’t always dramatic, either. It tends to show up in slower decision-making, higher turnover just below the top, a loss of candour in meetings, and a culture that quietly stops pushing back on bad ideas.

What CEO-level coaching actually involves

There’s still a perception that coaching is something companies bring in when a leader is underperforming. But that hasn’t been true for years, especially among London businesses growing fast and unable to afford a loss of momentum at the top. A well-run, structured executive coaching engagement at this level will typically involve regular sessions with a practitioner who understands the pressures of senior leadership, built around honest challenge and self-awareness instead of generic goal-setting.

The work is psychology-led and tends to focus on how a CEO thinks, communicates, and responds under pressure. That might mean examining how they handle conflict with co-founders, how they come across in board meetings, how they respond to uncertainty, or how they make decisions when the data is thin. It’s private and it’s built around the individual, not a template. The point is to give a high-performing leader the space to see themselves clearly, because the role itself actively prevents that from happening.

The gap between intention and impact

Most CEOs are well-intentioned leaders who genuinely care about their teams, but intention and impact don’t always match up. A founder who prides themselves on being accessible might actually be creating bottlenecks by involving themselves in every decision. A CEO who believes they’re empowering their leadership team might be sending mixed signals about what authority those people actually have.

This kind of misalignment rarely gets picked up through internal feedback. It usually takes an outsider with no stake in the office politics to hold up a mirror. That’s a core part of what coaching delivers at this level. Even a small adjustment from the person at the top will ripple outwards, through clearer communication, quicker decisions, better delegation, and a leadership team that genuinely trusts its own authority to act.

What’s really at stake when a senior leader burns out

The commercial cost of CEO turnover is well documented, but London businesses face an extra layer of difficulty. The city’s talent market is fiercely competitive, and replacing a senior leader at speed often means paying a hefty premium or settling for a weaker fit. Internal successors aren’t always ready, and the transition period alone can drain months of momentum from a business that was otherwise performing well.

Coaching won’t make the pressure disappear, but it will give a CEO tools to manage it differently. Leaders who build a habit of structured reflection tend to spot problems earlier, make cleaner decisions under stress, delegate more willingly, and be more honest with the people around them. For a London business pumping investment into growth, that kind of stability at the top counts for more than almost anything on the balance sheet.

From remedial measure to long-term investment

Five or ten years ago, a board bringing in an executive coach was usually reacting to a problem. These days, a growing number of London companies are writing coaching into their leadership strategy from day one. They treat it the same way they’d treat a legal retainer or a financial adviser, as ongoing support for a person carrying outsize risk and responsibility.

That change has been driven partly by the data on leadership stress and partly by a generation of senior leaders who are more open to self-development than any before them. CEOs who’ve worked with a coach tend to talk about it openly, and that normalisation has made it far easier for boards and HR directors to propose it without it feeling like an intervention. For London businesses trying to hold on to their best people at the top, this change in attitude has landed at exactly the right time.