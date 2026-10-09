Modernise or rebuild? What to do with an ageing healthcare app

From 2016 to 2021, a flood of clinics, care providers, and health start-ups rushed to launch apps — especially when the pandemic forced everything online. Those apps mostly still run. But updating them is getting tougher, changes take longer, and keeping them secure keeps getting pricier. And now, both Apple and Google are upping the pressure with new rules in their app stores.

So, owners end up asking the big question: Do we rebuild our app from scratch? Sometimes that’s the right call. More often, it’s the most expensive way to solve a problem that isn’t just technical. In medical app development, the second version of a product is harder to get right than the first, because it has to carry real patient records, integrations that staff rely on every day, and years of small fixes that nobody wrote down.

This article digs into how you can tell if your app’s just dated, or if it’s really holding your business back. There aren’t just two choices, either. You have five options — and smart decisions come down to asking the right questions.

Just looking outdated? Not a dealbreaker

Just looking outdated? Not a dealbreaker. A tired-looking interface can get fixed up quickly. The real pain points are the ones that quietly drain your budget.

The app stores aren’t waiting around

Since August 31, 2026, Google Play requires every new app and update to target Android 16. If your app’s stuck on Android 14 or earlier, most potential new users won’t even see it in the store. Apple has a similar deadline: since April 28, 2026, you have to use Xcode 26 and the iOS 26 SDK for every upload.

For lots of apps, these are just routine maintenance headaches. But if you built on a framework that’s no longer supported, you’ve got a problem. Take Xamarin: Microsoft pulled the plug on May 1, 2024. Final versions only work with Android 14 and Xcode 15. If your app’s running on Xamarin, you can’t realistically update it for either store until it’s migrated over. That’s a hard deadline — you don’t get to negotiate.

You notice every change takes forever

When a basic tweak, like changing the booking flow, drags on for three weeks and requires repeat manual testing, you’re paying a tax for old code. In a McKinsey survey, CIOs guessed that technical debt was eating up 20–40% of the value of their tech stacks. Even more eye-opening? They said that 10–20% of product budgets meant for building new stuff gets funneled into just keeping old systems alive.

Sure, those CIOs work in finance and tech, not healthcare. But anyone with an aging app knows exactly what this feels like: a scary module no one wants to touch, bundling releases because every change feels risky, and a roadmap that shrinks every quarter.

Security’s lagging, and that’s dangerous

Old apps usually run on out-of-date libraries and OS versions, with security features that felt fine when they shipped but don’t cut it now. In healthcare, that risk is huge. IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report says medical organizations top the list for costliest breaches for 14 straight years — averaging $7.42 million per incident. Healthcare also takes the longest to spot and fix breaches: almost 279 days.

The app can’t keep up with how you work now

Maybe your clinic switched billing systems, changed EHRs, or adopted a new payment provider. But your app’s still talking to the old stuff — or to nothing. Staff end up re-entering bookings manually, and patients get clashing confirmations. The app’s become an island, instead of the front door to your service.

The people who built it have gone

It’s the quietest red flag, and maybe the worst. When the people who built the app have moved on and the docs are spotty, every change turns into a guessing game. And that means every choice gets more expensive, even rebuilding. Someone still has to figure out what the app actually does.

You don’t have to choose just “modernize or rebuild”

That blunt choice shows up everywhere but doesn’t cover the real options. There are actually five paths forward — and often, the smartest approach blends a couple of them. That’s what you’ll find in the rest of this article.

Option What it means Best when Main risk Retain and maintain Keep the app, apply platform updates and security fixes The platform is supported, the app does its job and the roadmap is modest Debt keeps building quietly Refactor Restructure the code without changing what the app does The business logic is sound but the code is hard to change Open-ended work if not tightly scoped Replatform Move to a supported framework or infrastructure, keeping the same functionality The framework is at end of life, as with Xamarin A “simple port” turns into a redesign Rebuild A new app on a new codebase The core model is wrong or the business has changed Time, cost, lost knowledge and data migration Replace or retire Switch to an off-the-shelf product, or close the app and move journeys to the web or a patient portal The app isn’t core to the service, or usage is low Less control over data, features and roadmap

Usually, teams replatform the mobile app and clean up the backend at the same time. Patients get a shiny new app, but underneath, all the business rules and data stick around.

Here’s how you figure out what to do:

1. Is the logic still working?

Every healthcare app has rules about booking, moving, canceling appointments, payments, consent, and who gets access to messages. If those rules still fit your business, they’re the real heart of the app — and probably cost a lot to get right. Keep them.

2. Is your platform old, or actually obsolete?

If your app runs on an old but supported framework, you can usually upgrade in stages. But if the platform isn’t supported anymore, you eventually have to make a move. The only question is what else gets changed.

3. Where’s the data, and is it tidy?

Migrating patient data is often the trickiest part — duplicates, weird formats, missing consent, random attachments, you name it. Don’t wait until the last minute; map it out before you choose your path forward.

4. What’s coming in the next three years?

If your plans include video visits, connected devices, or new record systems — and your current setup can’t handle it — patching buys time but doesn’t solve the bigger issue. If you just want minor tweaks, rebuilding probably isn’t worth it.

5. Can the business handle a freeze?

A full rebuild normally means shutting down new features on the old app while the new one is built. For a growing clinic, a year without updates can cost more than the rebuild itself.

The quick rule: If the answers to questions one and three are solid, modernize. If your logic is outdated or your business has changed, rebuild — but keep the scope tight.

Why full rewrites go wrong more often than expected

More than twenty-five years ago, Joel Spolsky said rewriting from scratch is the worst move a software company can make. Netscape tried it between version 4.0 and 6.0; while they spent years reworking things, competitors raced ahead. His point still stands: old code looks messy because it’s loaded with fixes and workarounds for real problems.

Healthcare apps are packed with these fixes. What happens when someone cancels but is already paid? Or has two accounts? Or withdraws consent halfway through treatment? Rebuilds usually bump into these edge cases, one support ticket at a time.

Healthcare rebuilds bring extra baggage: security checks, data protection reviews, retraining staff, patients needing to re-log in or re-grant permissions. Plus, everyone’s tempted to tack every wishlist feature onto the new build, ballooning the scope fast.

The middle route: modernise in slices

Most teams tackle old systems by replacing parts gradually. Martin Fowler calls it the “strangler fig pattern,” named after a vine that grows around a tree until it replaces it completely. Here’s what that looks like for a healthcare app:

Add an API layer between the app and backend. This lets you update the front end and backend separately. Move one patient journey at a time — like start with booking, then messaging, then records, keeping old and new running side-by-side. Migrate data in stages, with reconciliation checks. Avoid a single weekend cut-over. Keep the same store listing. Patients then receive the new version as a normal update rather than having to find, install and log in to a new app. Retire old modules only when usage data shows the new ones work.

This takes discipline, because for a while you run two systems. But value arrives early, risk is spread out, and you can stop or change direction at any stage without writing off the whole investment.

An illustrative example

Consider a private physiotherapy group whose app was built in 2019 on Xamarin. It handles booking, payments, exercise videos and secure messaging with clinicians. This is an illustrative scenario, not client data.

The symptoms are familiar. Xamarin’s end of support blocks store updates, the payment provider’s old SDK is being withdrawn, and reception staff re-key every app booking into the group’s new practice management system.

The assessment shows that the booking and cancellation rules are sound, refined over five years of real use. The back-end API is reasonably structured. The data is mostly clean, apart from a few hundred duplicate patient accounts.

The decision is not a full rebuild. The group replatforms the mobile app to a supported cross-platform framework, which in practice means a new front end, because the old framework is dead. The back end is refactored around a direct integration with the practice management system, and duplicates are merged before any data moves. The work runs in four phases: integration and data clean-up; booking and payments in the new app; messaging and the exercise library; then retiring the old code. Patients see a better app arrive as an ordinary update. The rules the business spent years refining come across intact.

Don’t let the next version age the same way

No matter which way you go, your new app starts aging from day one. You can slow that down with a few good habits:

Set aside a budget every year for platform updates . Both app stores bump up their requirements regularly, and you want those updates to be routine, not a stressful scramble.

. Both app stores bump up their requirements regularly, and you want those updates to be routine, not a stressful scramble. Keep track of when your frameworks, libraries, and third-party SDKs hit end-of-support . Plan for replacements before they become urgent.

. Plan for replacements before they become urgent. Document any business rules as they change . Don’t leave the next team guessing or reverse-engineering decisions.

. Don’t leave the next team guessing or reverse-engineering decisions. Automate tests for critical parts of the patient experience — like booking, payment, and messaging — so releases don’t feel risky.

— like booking, payment, and messaging — so releases don’t feel risky. Treat the app to a yearly health check, just like you would with a building survey.

An aging app doesn’t blow up overnight. The real trouble starts when a store deadline, a security flaw, or a failed integration forces you to make big choices in a hurry. If you decide to modernize or rebuild on your own schedule, it’s cheaper, calmer, and you’re more likely to end up with something patients actually want to use.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if my healthcare app needs modernizing?

Don’t just look at the interface. Warning signs include app store deadlines you can’t meet, frameworks or libraries that aren’t supported anymore, simple updates that take weeks, lagging security patches, and integrations that don’t fit with your staff’s systems. If you spot one, it’s worth an assessment. If you see two or more, plan on acting within the year.

Is it cheaper to modernize or rebuild?

Most of the time, modernizing saves money, since you keep the business logic and data structures you worked hard to build. But a rebuild makes more sense when your core logic doesn’t fit anymore, your business model has changed, or your platform is so outdated that nothing’s worth keeping.

Will patients have to download a new app?

Not if you publish the new version under the same app store listing. Patients just get the update as usual. If you overhaul authentication, they might need to log in again, so plan for clear messages in the app.

What happens if we do nothing?

The app keeps running, sure, but it stops improving. On Android, you lose visibility for new users with newer phones if you fall behind on target levels. On iOS, Apple won’t let you ship updates unless you comply with their latest requirements. And as your dependencies age, security risks creep up, and every month you wait, your options shrink.