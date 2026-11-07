UK is ‘spending more on welfare than it raises through income tax’ which ‘should be a wake-up call’

Britain’s disability benefits bill has surged by 109 per cent in five years, intensifying pressure on the Government to overhaul a welfare system now costing taxpayers more than the country raises through income tax.

Research by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) found that spending on Personal Independence Payment (PIP) in England and Wales had climbed from £13.7bn to £28.5bn, adding almost £15bn to annual expenditure.

The figures highlight the growing financial challenge facing ministers as an ageing population, rising disability claims and mounting pressure on public finances compete for limited resources.

The IEA warned that the overall welfare bill, including state pensions, has reached £334bn – exceeding the £329bn raised through income tax.

State pension spending has also expanded sharply, rising 43 per cent in five years, from £102bn in 2020-21 to £146bn in 2025-26.

Dr Valentin Boboc, chief economist at the IEA, said the pace of growth in disability payments should alarm anyone concerned about the sustainability of Britain’s public finances.

“Disability benefit spending has more than doubled in just five years, adding nearly £15billion to the annual welfare bill. This rate of growth should be a serious concern for anyone who cares about the sustainability of our public finances.

“Britain is now spending more on welfare than it raises through income tax. That should be a wake-up call for ministers, who cannot continue to ignore the growing cost of the benefits system.”

He argued that reform should protect people who genuinely need support while reducing unnecessary expenditure and helping more recipients return to employment.

“Without action, the growing welfare bill will put even greater pressure on taxpayers and the public services people rely on,” he added.

The figures are likely to intensify political pressure on Labour over its ability to control welfare spending, with the Conservatives accusing ministers of failing to tackle what they describe as an increasingly expensive system.

Helen Whately, the Conservative shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “Labour will never get a grip on the welfare bill, because their Left-wing backbenchers will never let them.

“Britain is not getting twice as sick. Benefits have become easier to get, and people who are savvy have learnt how to game the system.”

She said the Conservatives would end disability benefits for low-level mental health claims, restore face-to-face assessments and conduct a comprehensive review of PIP.

The Department for Work and Pensions defended its approach, insisting that reforms were already under way to make the system more sustainable and improve employment prospects.

A spokesperson said: “We are already reforming the welfare system by narrowing the gap between Universal Credit standard and health rates, restoring face-to-face assessments and investing £3.5billion in employment support to end the culture of people being signed off and written off.”

The department also said the proportion of PIP awards increased following a review had more than halved since 2024, reaching its lowest level since records began. It added that more people had their awards reduced or stopped than increased this year.

Ministers have also commissioned the Milburn and Timms reviews, due in the autumn, which the department said would lay the foundations for sustainable reform.

But with welfare expenditure now exceeding income tax receipts, the scale of the challenge is becoming harder for the Government to ignore. The political question is no longer simply how to reform benefits, but how to contain their rising cost without withdrawing support from those who depend on it.