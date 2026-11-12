Many ‘will lose out’ as under-25s face losing disability benefits in radical Milburn welfare shake-up

Young people under the age of 25 could lose access to two major disability benefits under proposals to overhaul Britain’s welfare system, as former Labour Health Secretary Alan Milburn prepares to call for a radical restructuring of support for those out of work.

Under the proposals, adults under 25 would no longer be able to claim the health element of Universal Credit or Personal Independence Payment (Pip). Instead, young people receiving disability support would be moved on to a new “youth allowance”, paid at the same rate as standard Universal Credit.

Mr Milburn, who has been leading a review of the welfare system, told The Times that hundreds of interviews and dozens of visits had convinced him that the “whole system needs to be changed”.

He said the current arrangements were “geared to keeping people inactive”, when young people should instead be encouraged to be active, learn and earn.

“So, this is not about cutting one benefit, it’s about rebuilding the system from scratch,” he said.

The reforms are intended to help more than one million people aged between 18 and 24 who are not in education, employment or training (Neets) into work, while reducing the rising cost of Britain’s benefits bill.

But Mr Milburn acknowledged that the changes would not be painless, warning that some claimants could initially receive less financial support than under the existing system.

“You know, candidly, it could mean that some people will get less financial support at the beginning of their benefit claim than under the current system,” he said.

Under the proposed model, many disabled people who currently receive Pip would instead qualify for a new “additional cost allowance”. This would help cover everyday expenses arising from their conditions and would not be means-tested or dependent on whether someone was working.

Mr Milburn has argued that the Government must shift its emphasis from paying benefits towards helping people find employment. His review is expected to recommend billions of pounds of investment in one-to-one personal advisers, work placements and wage subsidies.

The aim would be to offer young people a “menu of options”, including apprenticeships, jobs, college places and pre-apprenticeship training.

“We need to make sure people have the opportunities to get an apprenticeship, a job, a work placement, a pre-apprenticeship, a college place,” he said.

However, young people who refuse to engage with employment support could face losing their benefits, under an approach modelled on systems used in other European countries.

Mr Milburn argued that moving young people towards work and education would offer a better long-term prospect than placing them immediately on health-related benefits.

“What we should do is give young people the best opportunity to earn and learn, rather than immediately going on to a health benefit,” he said.

“We can’t go on like this, not least because under the current system [people] stay in poverty often for decades and sometimes in perpetuity.”

The proposals have prompted questions about how vulnerable young disabled people would be protected.

Disability charity Sense said it supported efforts to create more employment opportunities for young disabled people, provided those unable to work were protected. Its director of influencing, Harriet Edwards, warned that without “proper funding for specialist employment support”, some could “lose out”.

A Government spokesman said ministers would maintain a safety net for those most vulnerable and unable to work.

“But the Prime Minister has been clear that we need a wholesale change in the way we support young people to grow up in this country, where we invest in their success rather than paying for failure.”