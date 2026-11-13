SME finance applications surge 63% as businesses turn to alternative lenders

Applications for business finance at London-based FBX Capital Group have surged to a record high, with almost 1,000 UK businesses seeking funding in the third quarter as small firms contend with rising costs and increasingly restricted access to bank credit.

The financial advisory group, which comprises FBX Capital Partners and Funding Bay, received 984 applications between July and September 2026, its busiest quarter since it was founded in 2017.

Applications were up 17 per cent from the 842 recorded in the previous quarter and 63 per cent higher than in the final three months of 2025, highlighting growing demand for funding among businesses navigating an uncertain economic climate.

The group arranged 231 finance facilities for 189 businesses during the quarter, with an average facility worth £92,000. Almost a quarter of those receiving funding, 23 per cent, had borrowed through the group before.

The figures point to the growing importance of alternative finance providers as traditional banks become more cautious about lending to smaller businesses.

Fintech lenders accounted for 89 per cent of facilities arranged by FBX during the quarter, with specialist lenders providing a further 10 per cent. High street banks represented just 1 per cent.

Unsecured borrowing remained the most popular product, requested by 82 per cent of applicants and accounting for 72 per cent of facilities arranged. Revolving credit, property-backed lending and invoice finance made up most of the remainder.

The surge comes as SMEs face mounting pressure on their finances. Research from the Federation of Small Businesses found that nine in ten small firms had experienced rising costs over the previous year, with taxation the most commonly cited concern.

Businesses are also increasingly pessimistic about their prospects. Some 47 per cent expect revenues to shrink, compared with only 22 per cent anticipating growth.

Access to finance is becoming another obstacle. The Bank of England’s latest Credit Conditions Survey found that lenders had reduced the availability of credit to SMEs over the previous quarter and expected to tighten lending further in the months ahead.

Alex Fenton, partner at FBX Capital Group, said demand had increased every quarter over the past year.

“Businesses are borrowing to invest and manage costs, but the lending market has become increasingly fragmented, with hundreds of lenders offering different products,” he said.

Fenton argued that high street banks were no longer the only route to finance, with businesses increasingly needing access to a broader range of lenders to secure suitable funding.

“Businesses that plan their funding ahead of need are the ones that give themselves the most options,” he added.

The latest figures underline how companies are turning to a fragmented alternative lending market to bridge funding gaps, finance investment and manage day-to-day costs.

For smaller businesses facing higher overheads and tighter bank credit, the challenge is increasingly not simply finding finance, but identifying the right lender before cash-flow pressures become acute.