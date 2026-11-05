UK’s defence ambitions depend on its overlooked suppliers as ministers seek £2.5bn boost from SMEs

Britain’s efforts to strengthen its military readiness will depend not only on the weapons it can buy or the forces it can deploy, but on the thousands of smaller businesses supplying the specialist components, skills and services that keep its defence industry operating.

That was the message from more than 400 representatives of the UK defence supply chain who gathered at the JOSCAR Live conference, as industry leaders warned that growing geopolitical instability is making resilient, responsive suppliers an increasingly important part of national security.

The gathering, organised by Hellios, a supplier data management company, brought together representatives from major defence contractors, government, financial institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It comes as the Ministry of Defence seeks to expand the role of smaller British businesses in supplying equipment and services amid mounting pressure to improve the country’s ability to respond to overlapping security threats.

The Government has set an ambition to increase defence spending with British companies and SMEs by £2.5bn by summer 2028, on top of an existing £5bn baseline. The target forms part of a broader effort to make procurement more accessible and strengthen domestic industrial capacity.

In July, the Ministry of Defence outlined plans to engage smaller suppliers through its SME action plan and Business Growth Service, describing the package as the most comprehensive support for the sector in a generation.

Led by the Defence Office for Small Business Growth, the initiative is intended to simplify public procurement, improve access to advice and give businesses of different sizes a fairer opportunity to compete for government contracts.

The scale of the ambition reflects a growing recognition that military capability depends on a much wider industrial ecosystem than the prime contractors responsible for delivering major platforms and weapons systems. Smaller firms can provide specialist engineering, advanced manufacturing, technology and niche services, but often face significant barriers to entering defence supply chains.

Those barriers include complex compliance requirements, lengthy procurement processes and limited visibility over future demand. For smaller companies, the cost of meeting assurance standards and navigating the requirements of large contractors can be difficult to justify without confidence that contracts will follow.

At JOSCAR Live, speakers argued that improving access to procurement opportunities would require more than encouraging SMEs to bid for contracts. It would mean giving suppliers clearer signals about future requirements, improving communication with decision-makers and strengthening collaboration between government, major contractors and smaller businesses.

Air Vice-Marshal Ange Baker, the Ministry of Defence’s director of joint support, told delegates that the strength of the entire supply chain was fundamental to Britain’s ability to prepare for conflict and respond to emerging threats.

“From rocks to rockets, our defence readiness depends on the strength and resilience of the entire defence supply chain,” she said.

“SMEs have an increasingly important role to play, bringing vital skills, innovation and agility. Greater collaboration among all stakeholders will be essential if we are to continue to build our capability, capacity, and the robustness to respond effectively to an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

The emphasis on resilience comes as geopolitical, economic and security pressures expose the vulnerabilities of increasingly interconnected supply networks. Disruption affecting one specialist supplier can have consequences far beyond its immediate customer, particularly where critical components or services are difficult to replace.

The conference discussions therefore focused not only on expanding the number of companies involved in defence procurement, but also on ensuring that suppliers meet compliance and assurance standards, maintain sufficient capacity and can scale production when demand rises.

The challenge is particularly acute for SMEs, which may have the technical expertise to contribute to defence programmes but lack the resources, relationships or visibility needed to secure a place in established supply chains.

Dillon Padraig Harmon, chief operating officer at aerospace SME Needles & Pins Aerospace, said the changing security environment had brought the contribution of smaller businesses into sharper focus.

“Current geopolitical tensions have brought into sharp focus the vital role SMEs can play in strengthening the UK’s defence readiness. They are the backbone of Britain, driving innovation, investing in the next generation of talent, and providing the specialist skills our defence supply chain needs,” he said.

He argued that closer working between industry, education providers and government would be necessary to develop the skills and services required for future defence capabilities, while supporting longer-term economic growth.

Events such as JOSCAR Live could help connect smaller suppliers with major contractors, allowing businesses to exchange expertise and establish partnerships that might otherwise be difficult to secure, he added.

The conference also highlighted the importance of future skills and innovation, as well as the need for greater transparency across the sector. Suppliers need a better understanding of upcoming requirements to invest in equipment, recruitment and production capacity before contracts are awarded.

That creates a commercial dilemma for smaller businesses: investing ahead of demand can be expensive, but waiting until procurement opportunities become clear may leave them unable to scale quickly enough to compete.

JOSCAR, or the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register, is intended to help address some of the friction. The centralised compliance and pre-qualification system connects major contractors with thousands of suppliers, providing buyers with greater visibility of potential partners while helping them manage supply-chain risk and regulatory obligations.

Now in its fourth year, the annual conference attracted representatives from the Ministry of Defence, major contractors including sponsors BAE Systems, Boeing Defence UK and Leonardo, Lloyds Banking Group, mid-tier suppliers and SMEs.

Colin Maund, chief executive of Hellios, said the defence sector’s strength depended on the capabilities of the businesses supplying it.

“The strength of the UK’s defence sector depends on the capability of the supply chain that feeds it,” he said.

He added that the conference had provided a platform for industry participants to explore how they could work more effectively together and create conditions in which smaller British businesses could grow.

“Whilst JOSCAR has increased efficiency and ease of access for all suppliers that is only a part of a complex picture,” he said.

That qualification points to the central challenge facing the Government’s procurement ambitions. Accreditation systems and support programmes may make it easier for SMEs to enter the market, but they cannot by themselves guarantee a steady flow of contracts, skilled workers or investment.

The £2.5bn spending ambition will ultimately be judged not by the number of initiatives announced, but by whether smaller suppliers can win meaningful work, expand their capabilities and deliver when the country needs them. Britain’s defence readiness, in other words, will depend on whether its industrial ambitions reach beyond the boardrooms of its largest contractors.