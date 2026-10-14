If you want to know how to start an LLC in the US, it’s easy. Many new founders think the process will be hard. But in most cases, it is simple. A limited company separates your money from business debts. This helps you when you do taxes and can make things simple. You also get a solid setup to build your company.

This guide will show you every step. You will see how to choose a name and how to open a bank for your business. After reading this, you will know what to do the first time you set up your company.

No matter if you want to start a side job, build a consulting practice, or grow your own company, it is important to know how to start an LLC. You should also learn about the LLC requirements you need to follow. This will help you save time and money. It will also help you avoid problems with rules and paperwork.

Why an LLC is a popular choice for startup formation

An LLC gives you the safety of a company and is still easy to run like a one-person business. If someone sues the business or if it goes into debt, they usually can only take things that belong to the business. They cannot take your house or the money you have personally. A single-person LLC pays taxes like a one-person business. A business with more than one person pays taxes like a partnership. This means money goes straight to your own tax form. You can choose to have your LLC taxed like an S corporation if that is better for you. The U.S. Small Business Administration goes over what you get and what you give up with each type of business in its guide to choosing a business structure.

LLC vs sole proprietorship

A sole proprietorship is free to start. But there is no wall between you and the business. An LLC gives a legal shield. You can get it for a small fee. Also, it often looks better to banks, clients, and vendors.

LLC vs corporation

Corporations have some extra rules, like needing boards, bylaws, and holding meetings every year. Most small teams pick an LLC because you get many of the same legal benefits, but with much less work to do. That is why most small businesses choose an LLC as their main way to set up the business.

LLC requirements: What you need before you file

Each state has its own rules for LLC requirements, but the basics stay the same everywhere. Before you send in any forms, make sure you have:

A business name that is not the same as any other in your state. The name must have “LLC” or “Limited Liability Company” in it.

A registered agent who has a real street address in the state to get legal and tax papers

You need at least one owner. In some states, you also need to name a manager.

A mailing address is needed for official papers from the state.

A way to pay the filing fee that the State office charges

Expert tip: Go to your state’s Secretary of State website. This site has all forms, deadlines, and fees. The official source will always give the most up-to-date info over what you read on any other site.

How to form an LLC: The step-by-step process

Step 1: Choose and check your LLC name

Pick a name that stands out and fits your state’s name rules. Do a search for the name in your state’s business list. Make sure to see if the website name and trademark are free, so your brand looks the same online. In most states, you can save a name for a little while as you get your forms ready.

Step 2: Appoint a registered agent

A registered agent gets lawsuits, tax notices, and reminders about yearly reports for the company. You can be your own agent if you have a local address and you are there during work hours, or you can pay a professional to do it for more privacy and for trusted help.

Step 3: File the articles of organization

This is the main step of LLC registration. The Articles of Organization (in states like Delaware and Texas, this is called a Certificate of Creation) must be filed with the State office, and this is what lets the company be real in the eyes of the law. Most states will let you start an LLC online by using a state website. You will often get approved in a few days, and it can be even faster if you pay more for quick service. For example, Delaware’s Division of Corporations lets you send online filings through its website.

Step 4: Create an operating agreement

An operating agreement shows the share of ownership, how profits will be shared, voting rights, and what will happen if a member walks away. Not all states ask you to have one, but it is smart to have for any company—even if there is only one member. This is because it helps show your LLC is its own business beyond just you.

Step 5: Get an EIN

An Employer Identification Number, or EIN, is much like a Social Security number, but for your business. You need this number to hire people, open bank accounts, and pay taxes. The IRS gives out EINs for free, and you can fill out the online form in just a few minutes. Do not use other websites that ask for money for this help, since the IRS gives it at no cost.

Step 6: Open a business bank account

Once you have your EIN and papers, you can open a business account. You should keep your money in this account. This helps to keep your money safe and makes it much easier to do your taxes and keep track of your money. This step finishes your main LLC setup.

LLC formation cost by state

Costs can be very different and these include both the first-time filing fee and costs you need to pay every year. The table below shows common state-level costs for six popular states. Always check with the state for the most up-to-date numbers before you file.

State Filing fee Typical ongoing cost Worth knowing Delaware $110 $300 annual tax Common for investor-backed startups Wyoming $100 $60 minimum annual report fee Low ongoing cost California $70 $800 minimum annual franchise tax Highest recurring cost of the six Texas $300 No annual fee; franchise tax report required Uses a Certificate of Formation Florida $125 $138.75 annual report Annual report due each year by May 1 New York $200 $9 biennial statement Publication requirement can add cost

Starting an online business or freelancer business setup with an LLC

An LLC works well for online work. If you have an eCommerce store, it keeps your products, deals with suppliers, and customer problems apart from your own money. Freelancers get a safer way to handle clients who may not pay or may have problems. It also helps you look more skilled and business-like when you make bills for your work.

One common idea is that you have to set up your company in a “business-friendly” state. But most people do well when they set it up where they live and work. If you set it up in another state, you will likely need to register it as a LLC at home and pay fees in both states. Anyone starting a digital business should check sales tax rules and local business licence rules in their area and industry.

Small-business compliance after LLC formation

Filing is just the first step. It is important for your small business to stay in good standing. If you forget about deadlines, you might have to pay fines or other costs. You could even lose your business. Be ready to take care of these tasks over and over again:

Reports sent every year or every two years to the State office

State franchise or yearly taxes, where they apply

Federal and state tax filings, like estimated tax payments

Business licences and permits at the city, county, and state level

Registered agent renewals and address updates

Keep clean records, like contracts, meeting notes, and a bank account just for this.

For a better step-by-step look, the LLC formation guide from GrowBizLab explains each part in detail. You will see how your EIN and your business bank setup link with the rest of your new business.

Common mistakes to avoid

Some people skip the operating agreement if there is only one owner for the company

Mixing your own money with money for the business can make it easier for you to be held responsible.

Starting in another state without signing up as a LLC from another state where you do business

Missing the yearly report or franchise tax deadlines

Paying a third-party website to get an EIN, even though the IRS gives it for free

Final thoughts

Learning how to start an LLC in the US is simple if you follow these steps. Pick a name that follows the rules. Choose someone to be your registered agent. File your Articles of Organization. Write your operating agreement. Get an EIN, and then open a business bank account. When you form an LLC this way and stay on top of what the state needs every year, your company will have a good legal base. This makes it easier to grow, find support, and last for many years.