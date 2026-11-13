You plug in the drive you’ve trusted for years. The light blinks, the disk spins, and nothing shows up in Finder, or the icon appears but won’t open, or macOS shows an error. When an external hard drive isn’t working, you might assume the files are gone. They usually aren’t.

Most failures are connection, mounting, or file-system problems, and the data often still exists on the platters or flash cells. This guide explains the sequence that protects your files. You’ll diagnose the drive, secure anything inaccessible, attempt external hard drive recovery if needed, and then work through eight fixes in a safe order.

Part 1: Why is your external hard drive not working on Mac?

The usual causes for an external hard drive not working are a damaged USB or Thunderbolt cable or port, insufficient power from an adapter or hub, or Finder settings hiding external disks. Other possibilities include an unmounted drive, a corrupted file system or partition, an unsupported format, NTFS driver issues, macOS conflicts, or physical drive failure.

Part 2: Identify the problem before attempting a repair

An external drive that doesn’t function might display different symptoms. Matching what you see to the likely cause is crucial for your next step. Otherwise, you might lose data or the repair process might not go well:

Symptom Likely Cause Recommended Action Drive appears in Disk Utility but not Finder Hidden or unmounted volume Check Finder settings and mount it Drive is grayed out File-system or mounting error Recover data, then run First Aid Mac asks to initialize the disk Damaged or unreadable partition Do not initialize before recovery Drive clicks or is absent everywhere Possible hardware failure Disconnect it and seek professional help

Part 3: Recover important data before repairing the drive

A warning first. First Aid, Terminal commands, partition changes, and especially reformatting can make data loss worse. Stop writing new files to the affected drive. If an external hard drive program can still see the drive but its files are inaccessible, 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery is a sensible first move. It can successfully recover data from non-functional external hard drives and other removable storage.

Main features of 4DDiG mac data recovery:

Scans in read-only mode so it doesn’t modify existing data.

Lets you scan and preview files before paying.

Compatible with internal/external disks like SSDs, HDDs, SD cards, USBs, drones, digital cameras, etc.

Supports 2000+ file types, including documents, RAW files, videos, images, audio, and more.

Allows selective file recovery and adjusting filter tags and keyword search to find exact files.

Retrieves data from a broad range of data loss scenarios like corruption, formatting, partition loss, system crashes, etc.

Guide for using 4DDiG mac data recovery:

Download, install, and execute 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery on your PC. Connect the non-functioning external drive to your computer. Pick the file types you wish to retrieve. Click “Scan.” Pick a deep scan to find deeply hidden files. You can pause/resume the scan anytime. Use the preview to check what can actually be restored. You can use keywords in the search field and adjust filter tags to find the exact files. Choose the files you want by ticking them, or select all if needed.

Click “Recover” and save files to your computer or another drive. Don’t save them back to the external drive, as this could overwrite other recoverable data.

Part 4: How to fix an external hard drive not working on Mac

Once you’ve identified the likely cause, try the following solutions to fix external hard drive​ not functioning on Mac:

Fix 1: Check the cable, port, adapter, and power supply

Check the physical connection and power supply. A faulty cable, port, or underpowered adapter is one of the most frequent reasons an external drive won’t show up on a Mac:

Connect the drive directly to the Mac, skipping hubs and docks. Swap the cable, try another port, and use the drive’s own power adapter if it has one. Bus-powered portable drives often fail through underpowered hubs. On Apple silicon laptops, also watch for a prompt asking whether to allow a new accessory to connect. Approve it, or the drive may never appear.

Fix 2: Restart the Mac and reconnect the drive

Before trying more advanced fixes, restart your Mac to reset its USB connections, then reconnect the external drive:

Eject the drive if it’s mounted, unplug it, and shut the Mac down fully. Start it back up, wait for the desktop, then reconnect the drive. A restart can reset the USB controller and mounting logic.

Fix 3: Enable external disks in finder settings

An external drive may vanish from the desktop after an upgrade because it’s disabled from showing there. You can enable it:

Open “Finder.” Choose “Settings.” On the “General” tab, tick “External disks” (and “Hard disks”) beneath “Show these items on the desktop.” Then open the “Sidebar” tab and tick the same items beneath “Locations.”

Fix 4: Check the drive in system information

To determine whether your Mac recognizes the external drive at the hardware level, check its connection status in System Information:

Hold “Option,” click the “Apple” menu, and choose “System Information.” Look beneath “USB” or “Thunderbolt/USB4.” If the drive is listed, macOS sees the hardware, and the problem is software-side. But if it’s missing, suspect the cable, enclosure, power, or the drive itself.

Fix 5: Manually mount the external drive in disk utility

When your Mac detects the external drive but it doesn’t appear in Finder, try mounting it manually through Disk Utility using these steps:

Open “Disk Utility” and choose “View.” Tap “Show All Devices.” Select the drive’s volume and click “Mount.” If the volume is grayed out or Mount fails, it’s likely a file-system error, which points back to Part 3.

Fix 6: Run disk utility first aid

Run First Aid in order: each volume, then each container, then the physical device itself, selecting the last volume first. First Aid checks formatting and directory-structure errors, though Disk Utility can’t detect or repair every problem. If it warns the disk is about to fail, back up and replace it, because that can’t be repaired. Here’s how to run First Aid:

Back up or recover first, since repairs can alter what’s on the disk. Head to “Finder.” Choose “Applications.” Tap “Utilities.” Open “Disk Utility.” Click “View.” Tap “Show All Devices.” Choose the bottom-most volume under your external drive. Click “First Aid.” Run and wait for the check to finish. Move upward, running “First Aid” on each remaining volume, then each container, and finally the physical drive. Follow any repair instructions and click “Done” when finished.

Fix 7: Update macOS or reinstall the drive’s NTFS software

If the trouble began after a system update, install the latest macOS point release. Golden Gate has already reached 27.2. Also, check the format. macOS can read NTFS but can’t write to it by default. So, a drive that suddenly turns read-only or won’t mount may depend on a third-party NTFS driver that hasn’t been updated for your macOS version. Update or reinstall that driver, or move the files to a Mac-friendly format:

Update macOS:

Click the “Apple” menu and open “System Settings.” Head to “General.” Choose “Software Update.” If an update is available, click “Update Now.” Restart your Mac and reconnect the drive.

Update or Reinstall the NTFS Driver:

Check whether your external drive uses the NTFS format. Open the NTFS software installed on your Mac (such as Paragon or Tuxera). Check for available updates and install the latest compatible version. If the problem persists, uninstall the existing driver using its official uninstaller. Restart your Mac and reinstall the latest driver. Reconnect the drive and check whether it mounts and allows file transfers.

Fix 8: Erase and reformat the drive as a last resort

If your external hard drive is still not functioning, erase or reformat it. But this will wipe everything, so recover or back up your data first:

Head to “Finder.” Choose “Applications.” Tap “Utilities.” Open “Disk Utility.” Click “View.” Select “Show All Devices.” Choose the external physical drive from the sidebar and click “Erase.” Choose a format. Pick APFS if the drive will only be used on Macs, or exFAT if you’ll share it between Mac and Windows. Apple recommends exFAT for Windows volumes over 32 GB. Select “GUID Partition Map.” Enter a name, click “Erase,” and wait for the process to finish. Click “Done” and check whether the drive appears in “Finder.”

Part 5: Prevent future external drive problems

To avoid running into the same issues again, follow these simple precautions to keep your external drive functional and protect your data:

Eject drives properly before unplugging, and never disconnect during a file transfer.

Use short, reliable cables and plug directly into the Mac.

Pick a file system that fits how you use the drive.

Most importantly, keep regular backups so one failing disk never holds the only copy of anything.

Final words

The order of fixing an external hard drive that isn’t working matters more than any single fix. Diagnose the problem, perform external hard drive recovery, then repair or format the drive. If the drive is visible but its contents are locked away, run a free scan and preview with 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery before your data is overwritten.