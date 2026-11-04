Millions face water poverty despite £258 bill discounts as watchdog says 2030 pledge has “evaporated”

A commitment by water companies to end water poverty by 2030 has effectively “evaporated”, a consumer watchdog has warned, as rising bills outstrip financial assistance and leave millions of households struggling to afford an essential service.

Almost 380,000 additional households received reduced water bills through social tariff schemes over the past year, taking the total number of customers receiving support in England and Wales to about 2.3mn, according to figures published by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).

That represents a 19 per cent increase on the previous year. The average annual discount also rose from £190 to £258, suggesting water companies are expanding assistance as pressure on household finances intensifies.

But the improvements have coincided with an increase of about 34 per cent in average water and sewerage bills since April 2025, raising questions about whether existing support can keep pace with the rising cost of living.

A CCW study published over the summer estimated that about 1.8mn households in England and Wales were already living in water poverty before the latest record bill increases took effect.

Water poverty is commonly defined as spending more than 5 per cent of household income after housing costs on water bills.

Mike Keil, CCW chief executive, said the industry’s promise to eradicate the problem by the end of the decade was increasingly difficult to believe.

“Support from water companies is rising but so are water bills and the commitment water companies in England made to end water poverty by 2030 now looks like it has evaporated,” he said.

He criticised the fragmented system of assistance, under which individual water companies determine eligibility and the level of discounts available.

“It is unfair and unsustainable to have a postcode lottery approach to helping customers who cannot afford their water bill,” Keil said.

The watchdog wants England and Wales to introduce a single national social tariff, providing a consistent minimum level of assistance regardless of where customers live.

The scale of regional differences is significant. Average annual discounts under the main water companies’ existing schemes range from £159 to £474, leaving households with similar financial circumstances potentially receiving very different levels of help.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs committee has also called for a standardised social tariff as a minimum level of protection for low-income households, alongside other measures intended to end water poverty by 2030.

Existing assistance includes WaterSure, which caps bills for eligible metered customers receiving income-related benefits who either have a large family or a household member with a medical condition requiring substantial water use.

More than 273,400 customers benefited from the scheme, receiving an average annual reduction of £428. Water companies also operate debt write-off programmes, hardship funds and other forms of financial support.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the Government was committed to protecting vulnerable households.

“This government will always protect households from cost-of-living pressures, particularly those most in need of support,” a spokesperson said.

Ministers have pledged to expand WaterSure, extending bill caps to more vulnerable customers, and introduce a strengthened Water Bill intended to increase public control and deliver fairer charges.

But the latest figures expose the gap between the expansion of existing assistance and the scale of the affordability challenge. With bills rising sharply and support varying substantially by region, the watchdog warns that without a more consistent system, the promise to eliminate water poverty risks remaining an aspiration rather than a deliverable target.