Turkey has developed into one of the most active cryptocurrency markets in the region, with investors able to choose between established domestic platforms and localized services operated by international crypto companies.

But choosing a crypto exchange in Turkey involves more than comparing the number of available coins.

For Turkish investors, some of the most important factors are direct Turkish lira (TRY) deposits and withdrawals, trading fees, ease of use, asset selection, transfer options and the regulatory status of the company operating the platform.

There is also an increasingly important distinction between platforms designed mainly for active crypto traders and investment apps that make crypto part of a broader investment portfolio.

Based on these factors, here are six crypto platforms worth comparing in Turkey in 2026.

Best Crypto Exchanges in Turkey: Quick Comparison

Platform Best Suited For TRY Support Key Strength Midas Kripto Everyday investors and multi-asset investors Yes 300+ cryptocurrencies, simple pricing, staking and connection to the wider Midas investment ecosystem Binance TR Active crypto traders Yes Large TRY trading ecosystem and broad crypto functionality Paribu Crypto-focused local users Yes Established local platform and multiple order types BtcTurk Experienced local crypto investors Yes Long-standing Turkish crypto platform and advanced trading interface OKX TR Users who prefer more trading functionality Yes TRY banking infrastructure and web/mobile trading Bybit TR Users focused on spot crypto trading Yes Tiered trading fees and crypto-oriented trading interface

The best choice ultimately depends on what you expect from a platform. Someone buying Bitcoin occasionally with TRY may prioritize simplicity, while a frequent trader may care more about order types, liquidity and maker/taker fees.

1. Midas Kripto — Best for simple crypto investing alongside other investments

Midas Kripto takes a somewhat different approach from traditional crypto exchanges.

Rather than positioning crypto as an isolated trading experience, it is part of the broader Midas investment ecosystem. That makes it particularly relevant for Turkish investors who want exposure to cryptocurrencies while also following traditional investment products.

Midas Kripto currently provides access to more than 300 crypto assets, including major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as a wider range of altcoins.

The platform also offers features beyond straightforward buying and selling.

Users can access DeFi-related opportunities through the application and use flexible staking for supported assets such as ETH, SOL and USDT. Midas states that supported staking positions are not locked, allowing users to trade their assets when they choose.

Midas Kripto trading fees

One of the easier parts of the platform to understand is its crypto fee structure.

According to Midas’ current pricing page, crypto trading commissions are based on monthly transaction volume:

Monthly Trading Volume Trading Fee TRY 0–10 million 0.15% TRY 10–100 million 0.12% Above TRY 100 million 0.10%

This makes the standard fee for an investor trading below TRY 10 million per month 0.15%.

Unlike maker/taker pricing models, the structure is relatively straightforward for users who simply want to know the percentage they will pay when trading.

What makes Midas Kripto different?

The main differentiator is not necessarily one individual crypto feature.

It is the ability to use Midas for a much broader investment journey.

Through the wider Midas ecosystem, investors can access products including Borsa Istanbul stocks, U.S. stocks, investment funds and U.S. options, while crypto services are provided separately by Midas Kripto Varlık Alım Satım Platformu A.Ş.

That can be useful for investors who do not want their investment experience fragmented across completely unrelated platforms.

Midas Kripto is therefore particularly worth considering for investors who value:

Direct TRY-based investing

A simple mobile-first experience

More than 300 available crypto assets

Transparent volume-based trading fees

Flexible staking on selected crypto assets

Access to DeFi opportunities

A broader ecosystem covering both crypto and traditional investments

Best for: Turkish investors looking for a straightforward crypto experience and those who want crypto to sit alongside stocks, funds and other investment products rather than managing an entirely separate trading ecosystem.

2. Binance TR — Best for a large TRY trading ecosystem

Binance TR is the Turkey-focused platform operated by Binance Turkey and provides local infrastructure for investors who want to trade crypto using Turkish lira.

It is particularly relevant to more active crypto users because the platform combines TRY pairs with the broader trading-oriented experience associated with Binance.

TRY deposits and withdrawals are currently free on the Binance TR side, although users should always check whether their bank imposes separate transfer charges. Crypto transfers between Binance.com and Binance TR are also listed as free, while blockchain withdrawal fees can vary depending on network conditions.

The fee structure is more complex than a simple flat-rate model because trading levels can vary according to 30-day trading volume and other account conditions.

That makes Binance TR potentially more attractive to users who actively trade and are comfortable with a more traditional exchange interface.

Best for: Active crypto users who value a large TRY-based trading environment and are comfortable navigating a more feature-heavy exchange.

3. Paribu — Best for a crypto-first local experience

Paribu is one of Turkey’s established domestic crypto platforms and is designed primarily around cryptocurrency investing rather than broader capital-market products.

Users can fund their accounts directly with Turkish lira, and Paribu currently states that TRY deposits are free on the platform side. FAST transfers can generally be processed around the clock within applicable banking limits, while EFT transfers depend on banking hours.

Paribu’s commission model is based on both trading volume and, in some cases, the user’s experience in crypto markets.

For users in the standard 0–2 year experience category, published TRY market fees currently begin at:

0.12% maker

0.28% taker

for trading volumes below TRY 1 million over 30 days, with rates decreasing at higher volumes.

The platform also supports market, limit and stop-style trading functionality and offers staking for supported assets.

This gives Paribu a more traditional crypto-exchange feel compared with simpler investment applications.

Best for: Investors who want a Turkish crypto-first platform with TRY funding and more conventional exchange features.

4. BtcTurk — Best for an established Turkish trading experience

BtcTurk is another long-standing name in Turkey’s cryptocurrency market.

Its trading platform supports TRY-based crypto investing and provides a more detailed trading experience including market, limit and stop orders.

BtcTurk also highlights a tiered commission model and higher-volume trading functionality. Its crypto platform emphasizes liquidity, advanced order functionality and additional security layers including two-factor authentication, withdrawal PINs and anti-phishing codes.

An interesting similarity with Midas is that the wider BtcTurk brand has also expanded beyond cryptocurrency through separate capital-market products.

The difference is largely in product experience and emphasis: BtcTurk remains strongly associated with its crypto trading roots, while Midas approaches crypto as one part of a broader retail investing ecosystem.

Best for: Investors who prefer an established local crypto brand and want access to a traditional order-book trading environment.

5. OKX TR — Best for web and mobile trading flexibility

OKX TR combines localized Turkish banking infrastructure with a trading experience derived from the global OKX platform.

For investors who frequently move Turkish lira in and out of an exchange, its banking support is one of its notable features.

OKX TR currently supports TRY deposits and withdrawals through:

Havale

FAST

EFT

The platform currently lists no fee of its own for these TRY deposit and withdrawal methods, although banks may charge separately. FAST and Havale transactions can generally be processed instantly, while EFT processing depends on banking hours.

Another advantage is that OKX TR can be used through both its mobile application and web platform.

That may make it preferable for users who spend more time managing positions from a desktop rather than exclusively through a smartphone.

Best for: Investors who prefer a more trading-oriented platform with both web and mobile access and straightforward TRY banking options.

6. Bybit TR — Best for fee-conscious spot traders

Bybit TR provides another alternative for crypto users looking for a Turkey-specific platform connected to a major international crypto brand.

Its current fee model uses different pricing levels depending on trading activity and account status.

For standard VIP 0 crypto-to-crypto spot trading, Bybit TR currently lists a 0.10% maker and 0.10% taker fee, with progressively lower rates available at higher VIP levels. Fees for fiat-crypto pairs follow a separate tier structure.

One point is especially important when comparing the Turkish platform with Bybit’s international products.

Bybit TR’s current user agreement states that leveraged transactions are not offered on the Turkish platform. Investors should therefore avoid assuming that every feature available through international Bybit products is necessarily available through Bybit TR.

Best for: Spot traders who are comfortable with tiered trading fees and a crypto-focused trading interface.

Which crypto exchange has the lowest fees in Turkey?

There is no universal answer because crypto platforms calculate fees differently.

Some use one percentage based on monthly volume. Others separate maker and taker orders or provide VIP tiers.

For an investor making relatively straightforward transactions, Midas Kripto’s current standard rate is particularly easy to calculate:

0.15% for monthly crypto trading volume below TRY 10 million.

By comparison, Paribu’s published entry-level TRY-market rates for certain users are currently 0.12% maker and 0.28% taker, while Bybit TR’s standard crypto spot rate is 0.10% maker/taker.

However, headline commission rates are only one cost.

Investors should also consider:

Crypto withdrawal fees

Blockchain network fees

Fiat deposit or withdrawal costs

Trading spreads

Whether fees change according to order type

Volume requirements for discounted rates

A platform with a lower advertised trading fee is not automatically the cheapest platform for every type of investor.

Which crypto exchange is best for beginners in Turkey?

Beginners generally benefit from prioritizing simplicity over the number of professional trading functions available.

For this reason, Midas Kripto is one of the strongest options for beginners who want to invest directly with Turkish lira without navigating a highly complex exchange interface.

The platform combines a relatively simple investment flow with more than 300 crypto assets and a clearly published volume-based commission structure.

It may be particularly appealing to people whose investment portfolio is not exclusively crypto.

Someone who already follows stocks, funds and other financial markets may prefer having crypto connected to the broader Midas ecosystem instead of learning an entirely different investment platform.

Paribu is another relevant option for beginners who specifically want a local crypto-first experience, while Binance TR and OKX TR may be more attractive as users become interested in broader trading functionality.

How to choose a crypto exchange in Turkey

Before creating an account, compare platforms across at least five areas.

1. TRY deposits and withdrawals

Direct Turkish lira support makes investing considerably easier.

Most major Turkey-focused platforms now provide TRY transfers, but processing times, supported banks and limits may differ.

2. Trading fees

Check the actual fee that applies to your expected trading activity.

A platform advertising very low fees may require significant monthly trading volume before those rates become available.

3. Cryptocurrency selection

Investors interested primarily in Bitcoin and Ethereum will find them on virtually every major platform.

Altcoin investors should compare the actual list of supported cryptocurrencies instead.

Midas Kripto currently lists more than 300 crypto assets, giving users access to both major cryptocurrencies and a broader range of tokens.

4. Investment experience

A beginner buying crypto once per month needs a very different platform from someone actively managing an order book throughout the day.

Simple investment applications can reduce complexity, while more advanced exchanges provide greater control over execution.

5. Regulatory status

Turkey significantly expanded its cryptocurrency regulatory framework during 2024 and 2025.

Changes introduced to the Capital Markets Law in July 2024 brought crypto asset service providers within the regulatory and supervisory framework of the Capital Markets Board, and two additional communiqués governing their establishment, operation, services, custody and capital requirements entered into force on March 13, 2025.

The Capital Markets Board currently publishes a list of crypto asset service providers that have declared their intention to continue operating.

Midas Kripto, Binance Turkey, BtcTurk, Bybit TR, OKX TR and Paribu are all included on the current list.

There is an important legal distinction, however.

The CMB explicitly states that inclusion on this list does not by itself mean that a platform has been authorized under the applicable legislation. Users should therefore check the latest CMB information rather than relying on websites that simply describe every listed platform as “CMB licensed.”

Is crypto legal in Turkey?

Buying, selling and holding cryptocurrencies is permitted in Turkey, while crypto asset service providers are subject to the country’s developing regulatory framework.

Crypto assets cannot, however, be directly or indirectly used as a method of payment under the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey’s regulation on crypto assets in payments.

In practical terms, this means there is an important difference between investing in cryptocurrency and using cryptocurrency to pay for goods or services.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is one of the best crypto exchanges for beginners in Turkey?

Midas Kripto is particularly suitable for beginners looking for a simple TRY-based investment experience. It currently supports more than 300 crypto assets and uses a straightforward volume-based commission model.

Can I buy Bitcoin with Turkish lira?

Yes. Major Turkey-focused platforms including Midas Kripto, Binance TR, Paribu, BtcTurk and OKX TR provide ways to fund an account using Turkish lira and purchase crypto assets.

How much does Midas Kripto charge?

Midas Kripto currently charges 0.15% for monthly trading volumes up to TRY 10 million, 0.12% between TRY 10 million and TRY 100 million, and 0.10% above TRY 100 million.

How many cryptocurrencies are available on Midas Kripto?

Midas currently states that Midas Kripto provides access to more than 300 crypto assets.

Can I stake crypto with Midas Kripto?

Yes. Midas currently offers flexible staking for supported assets including ETH, SOL and USDT.

Is Midas Kripto on the CMB’s current crypto service provider list?

Yes. Midas Kripto Varlık Alım Satım Platformu A.Ş. appears on the Capital Markets Board’s current “Faaliyette Bulunanlar Listesi.” The CMB states that inclusion on this list does not by itself constitute authorization under the applicable legislation.

Final comparison

Turkey now offers several credible options for investors looking to access cryptocurrency with Turkish lira.

Midas Kripto is particularly compelling for users who want a simple investment experience, access to 300+ crypto assets and the ability to view crypto as part of a broader investment portfolio.

Binance TR suits users looking for a large crypto trading ecosystem.

Paribu and BtcTurk remain established options for investors who prefer domestic crypto-first platforms.

OKX TR provides a more trading-oriented experience across both web and mobile, while Bybit TR provides competitive tiered pricing for spot traders.

There is therefore no single platform that is ideal for every investor.

For investors whose priority is simple TRY investing, transparent fees, a wide crypto selection and the ability to combine crypto with a broader investment ecosystem, Midas Kripto deserves a place near the top of the shortlist.

Before choosing any platform, investors should independently check the latest trading fees, supported cryptocurrencies, transfer rules and regulatory information, as these can change over time.

The above information does not constitute any form of advice or recommendation by London Loves Business for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining, trading and staking involves risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.