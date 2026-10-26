What an online pharmacy’s SEO growth story can teach other businesses

For many businesses, showing up in Google search results can seem like a contest they’re unlikely to win. Large competitors have bigger budgets, established reputations and websites that have been accumulating authority for years.

An online pharmacy in the United Kingdom recently faced the same problem. It was competing in a crowded health market against major pharmacy chains and well-funded telehealth companies. Yet between January and August 2026, its estimated monthly organic traffic increased from 3,790 to 14,626, according to Ahrefs data reported in a case study by DTC SEO Agency.

The story is specific to one business, and its results should not be treated as a promise of what SEO can achieve elsewhere. Still, the campaign offers several practical lessons for companies of all sizes, including local and regional businesses trying to become easier to find online.

Start with problems customers never see

One of the most striking parts of the pharmacy’s story is how much work took place behind the scenes.

An initial technical audit found 161 pages without crawlable H1 headings, 70 incorrect canonical tags, duplicate URLs and more than 117 broken pharmacy URLs. In other words, the website could look functional to a shopper while still creating problems for search engines trying to understand it. Readers interested in the campaign’s complete timeline, tactics and results can read full case study here.

This is an important lesson beyond the pharmacy industry. A business can publish frequently, spend money on advertising and redesign its website without addressing technical problems underneath. That can leave otherwise useful pages harder for search engines to interpret.

Google’s own guidance recommends creating helpful content while also making it possible for the search engine to find and understand pages and links.

For a local contractor, retailer or professional service in Southern Ohio, the technical issues may be less complex than those of a large online pharmacy. The principle remains the same: fix the foundation before assuming that more content is the answer.

Answer the questions people ask before they buy

The campaign also shows why search strategy can’t simply revolve around chasing the biggest keyword.

The pharmacy was entering an extremely competitive market for prescription weight-loss treatments. Instead of concentrating only on broad product terms, its strategy included content addressing questions people were likely to have before making a decision, including price comparisons, dosing, and product comparisons.

Thirty supporting articles were published, while 11 priority commercial pages were optimized. One price-comparison page became particularly significant. According to the reported Ahrefs data, that page went from an estimated 253 monthly organic visits in June 2026 to 2,421 in August.

The lesson is straightforward: businesses should pay attention to the questions customers ask on the way to making a purchase, not only the product or service they eventually buy.

A roofing company can explain how homeowners can tell when a roof needs repair instead of replacement. An auto shop might answer questions about warning lights or maintenance schedules, while a retailer could compare two products customers regularly consider side by side.

Google calls this “people-first content”, which is material to help an audience and not just to attract search traffic (Google Search Central, n.d.).

Trust is a differentiator in high-stakes industries

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises buyers to look for safeguards, which include a required prescription, a licensed pharmacist, and appropriate state licensing (U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 2026).

That makes credibility really important for health websites. In the UK pharmacy case, the business lacked some visible trust signals at first, including a team and credentials page as well as a clinician connected to medical content. The campaign later included a pharmacist as a named expert behind relevant material.

This can apply in less regulated industries, too. Branding is important but consumers also want to know who’s behind a business and why they should trust its information.

A useful website isn’t a collection of sales pages. Clear company information, accountable expertise, accurate articles, reviews where appropriate, and transparent contact details can help visitors make a more informed choice.

Go beyond traffic

In this campaign, estimated organic traffic rose 286%, while the number of keywords ranking in Google’s top three positions increased from 111 to 357 between January and August 2026. The pharmacy’s Mounjaro-related keyword group also grew from an estimated zero monthly organic visits to 3,092.

Those are impressive search metrics, but they have to be read in context. The case study states that the figures came from Ahrefs, which is a third-party SEO platform. This makes them estimates of search performance, not audited sales or revenue figures.

More website visitors can be encouraging, but owners should also ask what those visitors do next. Are they making calls, inquiries, appointments, or purchases? New and repeat customers who are actively buying are more important to a business than a traffic graph.

SEO progress isn’t a straight line

The pharmacy’s growth wasn’t constant. Estimated traffic increased early in the campaign, then stayed steady at around 10,500 monthly visits from April through July before climbing to 14,626 in August. Top-three keyword rankings rose slowly at first. They went from 111 in January to 120 in March. Later in the campaign, they increased faster.

Website updates take time to be crawled and reflected in search results. Publishing one article or repairing one technical issue doesn’t guarantee an immediate jump in ranking.

However, don’t wait indefinitely without asking questions. It means judging a strategy by milestones and business outcomes, not expecting every change to deliver an overnight result.

Conclusion

The most useful lesson from this online pharmacy’s growth story isn’t that other businesses should copy its SEO campaign. It’s that sustainable search growth can involve several connected pieces: a technically sound website, content based on genuine customer questions, credible expertise, and careful measurement.

Large competitors may have an advantage, but smaller businesses aren’t powerless. A company that understands what its customers need and publishes genuinely useful information can give itself a better opportunity to be found.

For businesses in Scioto County and beyond, that may be the more practical way to think about SEO: not as a shortcut to the top of Google, but as the continuing work of making a business clearer, more useful, and easier for the right customers to find.