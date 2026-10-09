ABHFX’s notes from Forex Expo Dubai 2026

ABH Forex LTD, trading as ABHFX, spent September 22 and 23 at Booth 063 during Forex Expo Dubai 2026. Two days on a show floor tend to teach a company more about itself than about the market, and this year was no exception.

The visitor mix was the first surprise. Introducing brokers and partnership-minded visitors nearly outnumbered retail traders at points during the event, arriving with pointed questions about commission structures and rebate terms rather than general interest. “We staffed the booth expecting to mostly talk to traders,” an ABHFX representative said. “By the second day it was closer to a partnership conversation than a retail one. That changes how you plan for next time.”

Not every question got a confident answer on the spot. Several visitors, mostly introducing brokers, arrived with detailed questions about custom partnership structures and institutional setups specific enough that the booth team routed them directly to ABHFX’s partnership specialists rather than improvising a response. “We’d rather say ‘let me get you the exact answer’ than guess,” the representative said. “A booth conversation is the first five minutes of a relationship. Rushing it to look complete costs more than it’s worth.”

A physical gold and silver bar display, set up mainly as a visual anchor for the booth, turned into something closer to a recruiting tool. It stopped visitors mid-walk more consistently than any sign or banner, and more than one conversation that started as “is that real gold” ended with a trader asking to sit down and talk through account conditions.

The geography of the crowd shaped the two days as much as anything else. Visitors from India, the Philippines, several African markets, and across the Gulf and Europe meant the same question sometimes arrived with a different worry underneath it, one trader’s “how fast can I withdraw” was about convenience, another’s was about trust, built from a prior bad experience with a different broker entirely.

Asked what the team would change for next time, the answer was practical rather than dramatic. “Lead with the things people are actually worried about, before they have to ask,” the representative said. “Where we’re based, how withdrawals work, that we’re not going to disappear with anyone’s money. Get that out of the way early and the rest of the conversation goes easier.”

ABH Forex LTD is a multi-asset broker offering forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrency CFD trading through MetaTrader 5. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.