House managers and butlers sit at the top of most household teams. A house manager runs the home day to day, including the staff, suppliers, budgets and diary, while a butler traditionally leads formal service, wine, wardrobe and front of house, and the two roles can overlap. Because these hires shape how the rest of the household works, principals, family offices and chiefs of staff often turn to a specialist agency for sourcing, vetting and shortlisting.

This guide looks at five UK agencies that recruit house managers and butlers, based on what each publishes about its specialism, vetting, process and coverage. Each takes a different approach, so the right choice depends on the seniority of the role, how quickly you need to hire and whether you want a permanent appointment or short-term cover.

Five UK agencies for hiring a house manager or butler

1. MOR Talent Boutique

MOR Talent Boutique is a founder-led household staff agency placing senior household staff, including house managers, estate managers and butlers. Founder Michael O’Riordan has spent more than a decade recruiting senior private staff for UHNW and royal households across Europe and the Gulf, and he runs each search himself from the first call to aftercare.

Its London figures put house managers at £65,000-£100,000+ and butlers at £60,000-£90,000. Searches are retained, with an engagement deposit credited against the final fee, and its website says most shortlists arrive within a week. Candidates are interviewed in person, with references verified directly and identity, right-to-work and background checks completed before they reach the shortlist. It places live-in, live-out and travelling staff in the UK, the US, Europe and the Gulf.

Best suited to: chiefs of staff, family offices and senior PAs filling a senior house manager or butler role.

2. Greycoat Lumleys

Greycoat Lumleys has been recruiting for more than 25 years and runs a dedicated private households and estates team alongside divisions covering childcare and education, hospitality, corporate, ski and yacht staffing. It describes its household talent as spanning from East Anglia to the Middle East, with placements across the UK and internationally.

Its household roles include house managers and butlers, as well as housekeepers, couples, estate managers, chauffeurs, PAs, security staff, lady’s maids, and estate director and family office management roles. The agency describes a thorough, highly vetted selection process for all applicants. It also publishes salary surveys that it says have become a key benchmark for clients, candidates and the press, which can be useful when setting a package for a house manager or butler.

Best suited to: households that want a long-established agency with a broad candidate pool and published salary benchmarks to work from.

3. Randolphs Recruitment

Randolphs was founded in 1999 by former royal butler Steven Randolph, and it says its butler service is what the agency is most known for. It recruits for private households and estates, family offices, and hospitality and events, and lists royal households, HNWIs and multi-property families among its clients.

It places house managers, butlers, PAs, housekeepers, couples, chefs and nannies on a permanent, temporary or seasonal basis, live-in or live-out, in the UK and overseas. Its family butlers can oversee the day-to-day running of a home, organise the household staff and welcome guests, and it also supplies event butlers, from one for a private dinner to 25 for the week of Royal Ascot. Its consultants have all worked in private households or for HNWIs, and between them speak six languages.

Best suited to: households needing a permanent butler or house manager, or experienced butlers for events and seasonal cover.

4. Cora Partners

Cora Partners recruits private household staff alongside family office and luxury brand roles, and works with what it describes as a diverse and international private client base. Its household team hires house managers, butlers, housekeepers, nannies, governesses, PAs and chauffeurs.

Cora sets out its house manager process clearly on its website. It says a search typically takes around four weeks from brief to placement, that fees are agreed in writing before the search begins, and that every candidate is DBS checked, has written and verbal references taken, and has their right to work and address verified. It recruits house managers for homes across the UK, Europe, the US and the UAE, including France, Switzerland and Monaco, and puts UK house manager salaries at £75,000-£150,000.

Best suited to: households that want a clearly documented house manager search with published timescales and vetting checks.

5. Massey’s Agency

Massey’s Agency says it has been sourcing and placing household staff since 1845, which it describes as making it the world’s oldest private household agency. It works with clients UK-wide and covers house managers, butlers, estate managers, executive housekeepers, private chefs, PAs, nannies, gardeners and domestic couples.

The agency says its candidates are carefully screened and have more than four years’ relevant experience, in most cases considerably more. It is often able to send details of suitable staff within hours of an enquiry, will organise short trials where possible, and offers a rebate or replacement period in case a placement does not work out. Its website also explains how the two roles differ, noting that unless there is a house manager, the butler oversees the day-to-day running of the house.

Best suited to: households that want a fast response and the option of a trial before committing to a hire.

What to look for when hiring a house manager or butler through an agency

Whichever agencies you shortlist, these are the points worth agreeing before the search starts.

The right role for your home: decide whether you need a house manager, a butler or both. A house manager usually runs the household and its team, while a butler leads formal service, and where there is no house manager, the butler usually oversees the day-to-day running of the house.

decide whether you need a house manager, a butler or both. A house manager usually runs the household and its team, while a butler leads formal service, and where there is no house manager, the butler usually oversees the day-to-day running of the house. Experience in comparable households: ask how many candidates have worked in homes of a similar size and style, and with the same number of residences or the same amount of travel.

ask how many candidates have worked in homes of a similar size and style, and with the same number of residences or the same amount of travel. Vetting: confirm which checks are completed before you see a CV, such as in-person interviews, DBS checks, references taken directly from previous employers, and identity and right-to-work checks.

confirm which checks are completed before you see a CV, such as in-person interviews, DBS checks, references taken directly from previous employers, and identity and right-to-work checks. Timescales: the agencies above quote anything from shortlists within a week to around four weeks from brief to placement, so agree a realistic date at the start.

the agencies above quote anything from shortlists within a week to around four weeks from brief to placement, so agree a realistic date at the start. Fees and replacements: ask whether the search is retained or contingency, when fees are due, and what happens if the placement ends early.

ask whether the search is retained or contingency, when fees are due, and what happens if the placement ends early. Trials: where possible, arrange a short trial before making a permanent offer.

House manager and butler hiring FAQs

What is the difference between a house manager and a butler?

A house manager takes overall responsibility for the smooth running of a residence, including household administration, the staff team, budgets and maintenance. A butler traditionally leads formal service, wine, wardrobe and front of house. Massey’s Agency notes that unless there is a house manager, the butler oversees the day-to-day running of the house.

How much does it cost to hire a butler or house manager in the UK?

Salary is the largest cost. Published 2026 figures put UK butlers broadly between £50,000 and £100,000, with Oplu quoting up to £110,000 for senior or head butlers in complex households. House managers are quoted at £55,000-£120,000 by Oplu and £75,000-£150,000 by Cora Partners, depending on the size of the household and the number of homes. Agency fees and employer costs, such as National Insurance and pension contributions, come on top.

Can an agency find a house manager or butler within a week for an urgent vacancy?

For many roles, yes, although timescales depend on the brief and on who is available. MOR Talent Boutique says most of its shortlists arrive within a week, Massey’s Agency says it is often able to send details of suitable staff within hours of an enquiry, and Cora Partners puts a typical house manager search at around four weeks from brief to placement. Cora notes that a clear brief and quick interview feedback shorten the process, and Randolphs Recruitment’s temporary and seasonal butlers can help cover a gap while a permanent search runs.

Can I hire a butler for an event or short-term cover?

Yes. Randolphs Recruitment supplies butlers on a party, short-term or seasonal basis, from a single butler for a private dinner to 25 for the week of Royal Ascot, alongside permanent placements.

How do agencies vet house managers and butlers?

Checks vary, but commonly include in-person interviews, DBS checks, references taken directly from previous employers, and identity and right-to-work checks. Cora Partners, for example, says every house manager candidate is DBS checked, has written and verbal references taken and has their right to work and address verified.

Choosing the right agency for your household

The right agency depends on the role, how quickly you need to hire and how you like to work. MOR Talent Boutique suits founder-led, retained searches for senior roles, Greycoat Lumleys offers a long-established team and published salary benchmarks, Randolphs brings butler expertise for permanent, event and seasonal needs, Cora Partners sets out a clearly documented house manager process, and Massey’s Agency offers fast responses and trials. Whichever you shortlist, agree the brief, vetting checks, fees and timescales in writing before the search begins.

This article is an editorial opinion based on information each agency publishes on its own website at the time of writing. Services, fees, timescales, vetting checks and salary figures can change, and the right agency will depend on the role, the household and where it is based. Anyone hiring a house manager or butler should confirm terms, checks and fees directly with each agency, and take their own advice on employment, payroll and right-to-work obligations, before appointing an agency or making an offer.