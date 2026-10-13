The London games maker that nearly sold for £2.7bn is now growing profits at 77%

Five years ago Playtech was a takeover target. Today it is one of the stronger results stories on the London market, with first-half adjusted profit up 77% and a full-year forecast that has already been raised once. The product behind those numbers is slot games. Playtech builds them in its own studios, distributes other studios’ titles through its network, and runs the platform that online casinos from New Jersey to Mexico City use to put those slots in front of players. The more games it ships and the more casinos run them, the bigger the number at the bottom of the page.

The half-year numbers

Revenue for the six months to 30 June came in at €425.1m, up 10% on the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA jumped to €162.5m from €91.6m, the 77% rise that caught the City’s attention. Free cash flow was €101.0m against €6.6m a year earlier, in the first full half-year since the Snaitech sale took the Italian betting business out of the group. What is left is a company that makes money from slots and the casino platform underneath them, and chief executive Mor Weizer said that business delivered a first half significantly ahead of the company’s own expectations at the start of the year.

New slots are the product

Playtech’s growth rests on keeping online casinos supplied with new slot titles, week after week. Its own studios release on a rolling schedule, and since 8 September that pipeline also carries games from Gaming Corps, the Swedish studio that signed a global distribution deal to put its slots through Playtech’s network. For the casinos buying that content the logic is simple. Players move to whichever lobby has the newest games, so the supplier delivering the steadiest stream of releases earns a bigger share of each casino’s floor. For players, the same output arrives as a weekly wave of launches from Playtech, Hacksaw Gaming, Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Relax Gaming and Pragmatic Play, and the way they sort through it is by comparing each new title on return to player, volatility, bonus features and the studio behind it. That comparison is where Playtech’s releases are judged against everyone else’s, and it is the reason the company’s half-year result depends less on any one deal than on how often its games make the lists of the best new slots.

Guidance raised to €270m

Playtech first lifted its full-year adjusted EBITDA target in July, pointing to the US and Latin America, and Playtech’s half-year results confirmed the company is on track for more than €270m for 2026. Against the €91.6m of adjusted EBITDA reported for the first half of 2025, that is a step change, and management has put the number in writing rather than leaving it to analysts to infer from the slot release schedule.

Where the growth is coming from

Revenue from the US and Canada rose 161% year on year, and Latin America grew 29% on an underlying basis. In the US, Playtech’s equity investment in Hard Rock Digital, the online casino and sportsbook arm of Hard Rock International, was marked up to €246.7m from €178.8m at the year end. In Latin America the driver is the same as everywhere else: casino operators in newer markets need a deep slot library on day one and new titles every month after that to keep players from logging in elsewhere. A supplier with its own studios, a distribution network for third-party slots and the platform underneath can sell all three to the same customer.

A different company from the one Aristocrat bid for

Readers with long memories will remember the £2.7bn Aristocrat bid of October 2021, which collapsed in early 2022 when shareholders voted it down. The Playtech of that era carried an Italian betting business and a share price that swung on takeover talk. The Playtech reporting today has sold Snaitech and runs as a business-to-business slots and platform supplier, a cleaner story to put in front of the market.

What the second half needs to deliver

The year-end case rests on two things: that US and Latin American casino partners keep adding Playtech content at the first-half rate, and that the release schedule, now including Gaming Corps, keeps producing slots players choose over the competition’s. Neither is a given, but both are within the company’s control, which is more than could be said when its future depended on a bidder from Sydney. For a London-listed company heading into year end, having the next wave of slot launches as the main variable is a comfortable place to be.

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