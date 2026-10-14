How better project planning can reduce costly construction delays

Imagine a refurbishment delivery arriving while the unloading area is occupied by the building’s usual supplier. The materials are on time, but the installation team is left waiting. Hired equipment stands idle, and the vehicle may need another delivery slot.

The missing detail is how the site will receive the load. Construction logistics planning connects the timetable to the physical arrangements: how vehicles enter, where materials are unloaded and stored, and how they reach the people carrying out the work.

Plan access around everyday operations

Start by checking the route into the premises. Vehicle dimensions, access restrictions, turning space and shared loading areas all affect whether a delivery can reach its unloading point. Discuss routine deliveries and staff movements with the facilities team before agreeing construction access.

For live-site projects of the kind supported by SW Project Management, access planning needs to account for the business already using the premises. An entrance shown as available on a drawing might serve customers, waste collections or another tenant at the proposed delivery time.

Agree arrangements with the people controlling each area, then give suppliers clear routing instructions and a named receiving contact. That resolves access questions before a driver arrives looking for the right gate.

TfL’s Construction Logistics Planning guidance covers vehicle routes, delivery forecasts and impact-reduction measures.

Reserve the unloading resources

Book the unloading operation as well as the arrival time. The space, handling equipment and receiving personnel need to be available together, with any competing demands on equipment resolved beforehand.

Allow time for receiving checks, unloading and clearing the area before the next vehicle arrives. Even punctual suppliers can end up queuing when bookings overlap. On a restricted site, that queue can disrupt routine business deliveries and waste collections as well as construction work.

The load also needs to suit the agreed unloading method. Packaging, load size and vehicle type affect the equipment and space required. Check these details with the supplier before dispatch, while there is still time to change the arrangements.

If the unloading area or equipment becomes unavailable, an identified contact should notify the supplier promptly. Rescheduling before dispatch avoids leaving a driver at the gate while the site team tries to improvise an unloading method under pressure.

Follow materials through to installation

Trace the journey beyond the unloading point, through storage and into the installation area. Door openings, temporary partitions and shared lifts can restrict movement even after a load has been accepted.

Choose storage with the next handling step in mind. Materials placed wherever space happens to be available may need moving again to release another work area. That double handling occupies labour and equipment without advancing installation.

Usable storage capacity matters more than the area’s overall dimensions. Allow for access routes and any protection materials need from weather or damage. Keep corridors and emergency routes clear rather than treating them as overflow storage.

Waste removal belongs in the same plan. Full skips, accumulated packaging and blocked collection access can consume space needed for incoming loads. Arrange clearance before the next delivery depends on that area being available.

Make readiness someone’s responsibility

A logistics drawing records the intended arrangement; the site continues to change around it. Hoarding moves, work areas expand and equipment becomes unavailable. Appoint one person to coordinate delivery readiness, drawing on confirmation from those controlling access, unloading resources and storage.

Before dispatch, a compact check should cover:

Access: the agreed route is available and suitable for the vehicle.

Receiving: unloading space, equipment and personnel are confirmed.

Materials: storage and onward movement arrangements are ready.

Communication: the supplier has current instructions and a receiving contact.

Give unresolved constraints an owner and a deadline. Replace “access to be confirmed” with the name of the person checking it and when they will report back. When arrangements change, notify the people affected as well as updating the drawing.

Where a formal Construction Logistics Plan is required, check the relevant authority’s requirements. An approved plan still needs to be translated into practical checks as works progress.

Some interruptions will remain outside the team’s control. Better planning brings foreseeable conflicts into view early, while there is time to resolve them safely rather than pay for waiting labour, repeated handling or another delivery attempt.