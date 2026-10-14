SAS association warns of ‘endless investigations’ as veterans ‘are being persecuted’

Generals Sir Peter Wall and Sir Nick Parker warn proposed Troubles Bill changes will leave former soldiers exposed to devastating repeat investigations, insisting that “the process itself is going to continue to be the punishment”

Two of Britain’s most senior former Army commanders have accused the Government of failing to protect Northern Ireland veterans from repeated legal investigations, warning that ministers risk offering the military little more than promises while leaving former soldiers exposed to years of renewed scrutiny.

General Sir Peter Wall and General Sir Nick Parker have urged ministers to “stop pretending” that amendments to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill provide meaningful protection, arguing that reducing the likelihood of prosecution is not the same as preventing veterans from being dragged through the legal system again, LBC reported.

Their intervention, ahead of the Bill’s return to Parliament on October 19, sharpens a long-running dispute over how Britain should investigate deaths and alleged wrongdoing during the Troubles while protecting former servicemen from repeated proceedings over events that may have been examined many years ago.

“The likelihood of eventual prosecution is remote, but the personal consequences of the legal process that will inevitably follow from this Bill will be devastating,” the generals said in a joint statement. “The process itself is going to continue to be the punishment.”

At the heart of their criticism is a distinction they say ministers have failed to address: whether the legislation will prevent unnecessary repeat investigations, or merely make it harder for those investigations to culminate in prosecution.

The generals insist they are not seeking blanket immunity for soldiers who broke the law. Nor, they say, should bereaved families lose the ability to seek answers about the deaths of relatives.

“We are not seeking immunity. Those who broke the law must remain accountable, and families must be able to seek answers,” they said.

“But seeking answers should not automatically mean subjecting previously investigated veterans to renewed adversarial proceedings.”

Their proposed solution is a clear, consistent threshold requiring genuinely new and compelling evidence before a veteran who has already been investigated can face renewed scrutiny. They want that test to apply across investigations, inquests and litigation, with the evidence independently assessed before proceedings resume.

Instead, the generals argue, the Government’s reliance on whether further investigation is “essential” leaves too much room for cases to be reopened because of new information or claims that an earlier inquiry was flawed.

“Lawyers will relish exploiting this loose language and it is inevitable that repeat investigations will happen unless essential is defined,” they warned.

They also argue that safeguards relating to new and compelling evidence focus on witnesses without adequately protecting veterans treated as suspects — including those who were previously investigated and told they would not be prosecuted.

The Government announced its latest amendments on Monday, saying they would significantly reduce veterans’ exposure to repeat investigations while preserving bereaved families’ ability to seek answers.

The measures include requiring the Attorney General’s consent for serious Troubles-related prosecutions, safeguards governing approaches to witnesses and a requirement to consider the operational circumstances in which soldiers acted. Ministers have also cited protections against cold-calling and the option of remote participation.

But the former commanders argue that these provisions do not resolve the central question of whether veterans can be spared the ordeal of renewed proceedings in cases where their actions have already been examined.

“These are clearly different objectives,” they said.

The dispute has echoes beyond Northern Ireland. The SAS Regimental Association has warned LBC that successive legal proceedings involving troops who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan have caused what it described as “significant moral injury” among serving personnel and veterans.

The association said those affected increasingly believed “the contract between the Armed Forces and Government has been broken”, describing the repeated investigations as a source of profound resentment among former and serving servicemen.

It also accused the legal process of being “weaponised against the State and military veterans in particular”, calling the phenomenon “lawfare” — a contested characterisation that reflects the association’s position rather than an established legal finding.

The association argues that the availability of extensive state records, compared with the more limited disclosure it says is available from former paramilitaries, creates an imbalance in how historic events are investigated.

“The lives of men and women now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and those of their families, are being blighted by repeated and seemingly endless investigations,” it said.

The association acknowledged that concerns about confidence among serving personnel were anecdotal, but said the issue was affecting perceptions of the relationship between the military and the state.

Former special forces commander and ex-Armed Forces minister Al Carns has also cited the dispute as a reason for his resignation.

For ministers, the challenge is to reconcile two obligations; ensuring that credible allegations can be investigated and that families can pursue answers, while avoiding repeated proceedings that place former soldiers under prolonged legal and personal strain.

The generals’ warning is that unless the Bill establishes a meaningful threshold for reopening cases, the Government may fail to deliver the certainty veterans have been promised — leaving the legal process itself at the centre of the controversy.