UK Special Forces ‘live under a cloud’ as legal scrutiny fuels crisis in elite ranks

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has acknowledged the mounting pressures on Britain’s most secretive soldiers, as investigations into alleged misconduct and the threat of renewed prosecutions deepen anxiety within the Special Air Service.

Britain’s elite special forces are facing a crisis of confidence as years of legal scrutiny, criminal investigations and uncertainty over their future take an increasingly heavy toll on the soldiers expected to operate at the sharpest edge of the country’s military power.

Wes Streeting, the Defence Secretary, has acknowledged that members of UK Special Forces (UKSF) are living under a cloud of uncertainty, promising that the government must address their concerns as he attended his first Remembrance Sunday service since taking office.

Asked what he could promise personnel facing mounting challenges, Streeting singled out the often unseen and unrecognised work of special forces operators.

“Today, they live under a cloud, worrying about whether they are going to be persecuted rather than thanked for their service,” he told BFBS Forces News.

“Those are things I need to put right – there’s going to be a process; it’s not simple.”

Read more related news:

His intervention comes amid growing unease within the SAS, where soldiers have faced prolonged investigations into alleged killings, questions over the conduct of military police and fears that cases thought to be closed could be reopened.

Streeting said Remembrance Sunday reinforced the government’s responsibility to stand by serving personnel, veterans and their families. Acknowledging that “much more” needed to be done, he pledged to work with the armed forces community to fulfil the commitment owed to them.

But the challenges confronting UKSF are unusually complex. The soldiers operate in secrecy, often in hostile environments where split-second decisions can have lethal consequences. Their work depends on discretion and trust, yet the legal scrutiny surrounding past operations has raised difficult questions about accountability, operational judgement and the protection afforded to those serving.

At the centre of one major controversy is a public inquiry chaired by Lord Justice Sir Charles Haddon-Cave, examining SAS operations between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

It is investigating allegations that members of the regiment executed men and children during detention raids, concealed unlawful conduct and were not properly investigated by military police. The inquiry can establish facts and recommend further action, potentially paving the way for additional criminal investigations, although any prosecution would be a separate process.

The pressure has been compounded by a separate investigation into a 2022 operation in Syria, detailed in a recent Sunday Times report.

Five SAS soldiers were subjected to a three-year murder investigation after shooting two people during a midnight raid. The individuals, subsequently identified as teenagers working for Islamic State, were alleged to have been shot after soldiers heard incoming fire and concluded that attempts to make them surrender had failed.

An internal SAS review initially supported the soldiers’ account of self-defence. But that conclusion was overturned by Gwyn Jenkins, then director of special forces, after soldiers found no weapons on the dead and concerns were raised that disproportionate force might have been used.

The resulting Operation Tanglement, conducted by the Royal Military Police, was unprecedented in its reach. Soldiers were arrested at secret bases in Syria, Iraq and Britain, while their homes were searched.

According to the Sunday Times, some were sent back to Syria to undertake further detention operations against Islamic State just 48 hours after being interviewed by investigators in Britain.

The soldiers were cleared in May 2025, after three years of uncertainty. But they were reportedly warned that investigations could be reopened, leaving the prospect of renewed legal action hanging over them.

The consequences extend beyond the individuals involved. Special forces personnel have described the psychological strain of risking their lives on operations while facing the possibility of a murder investigation. Reports of inadequate support and concerns about the conduct of military police have intensified fears that the regiment is losing experienced soldiers at an accelerating rate.

For the armed forces, the stakes are considerable. Special forces rely on years of training, operational experience and a level of cohesion that cannot quickly be replaced. If experienced operators leave because they believe the institution will not protect them from prolonged uncertainty, the damage could reach far beyond morale.

Streeting has reportedly declined to meet the soldiers directly, although he has recently asked police to review complaints that had gone unanswered.

His acknowledgement of their predicament signals a recognition that the government cannot ignore the growing disquiet within UKSF. But his admission that putting matters right will require a process also reflects the difficulty of reconciling two obligations: ensuring allegations of serious wrongdoing are properly investigated, while protecting personnel from unfair treatment and preserving the confidence essential to military operations.

For soldiers accustomed to operating in the shadows, the demand is not for immunity from scrutiny. It is for clarity about where accountability ends and institutional support begins.

Until that distinction is established, Britain’s most secretive military personnel may continue to face a question that should be far removed from the battlefield: whether the country they serve will stand behind them when the operation is over.